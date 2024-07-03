Andrew Tate to initiate legal action against media over Sydney terrorist link: "I'm taking these idiots to court"

Polarizing social media personality Andrew Tate has been rejecting disparagements and accusations against his alleged ideological brainwashing for a long time. This time, he has threatened to take legal action against the media over an alleged link to the stabbing incident involving a 14-year-old kid.

In a horrific turn of events, a boy in Australia was accused of stabbing a college student in the neck at the University of Sydney. Reports from The Daily Telegraph also claim that the boy had a “close interest” in Tate.

The unnamed 14-year-old was previously arrested over a separate incident last year, with the charges later dismissed. The attacker had also been in a government deradicalization program less than five months before Tuesday’s alleged stabbing.

The police are investigating whether access to violent content or indoctrination may have charged radical behavior in the attacker. Tate, however, is incensed by the connection of his name to the matter. He took to X to threaten the media house, writing:

"I'm taking these idiots to court. The MSM is insane. I have no idea who this moron is or what he has even done. If a girl kills herself, or crashes her car, or fake rape claims a man - do we talk about her being a Taylor Swift fan because her music was on her Spotify?"

He added:

"I have never once encouraged violence. I encourage emotional control and stoicism. The Matrix is angry because they want men weak, as I encourage them to be both mentally and physically strong."

British politician Neil Farage labels Andrew Tate an "important voice"

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, has faced severe backlash for praising self-polarizing influencer Andrew Tate as an “important voice for men."

Tate is charged alongside his brother Tristan with serious crimes, including rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women in Romania.

According to a report by The Guardian, earlier in February 2024, in an appearance on the Strike It Big podcast, Farage hailed Tate as an "important voice" for men. He said:

“Tate was a very important voice for an emasculated [man] … That masculinity is something we should look down upon, something we should frown upon. It’s like the men are becoming feminine and the women are becoming masculine and it’s a bit difficult to tell these days who’s what."

He added:

"And Tate fed into that by saying, ‘Hang on, what’s wrong with being a bloke? What’s wrong in male culture? What’s wrong in male humor?’ He fed into those things. His was a campaign of raising awareness, his was a campaign of giving people perhaps a bit of confidence at school or whatever it was to speak up.”

