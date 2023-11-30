Andrew Tate issues six-word reaction after 10-year-old starts petition for Apple to change 'nerd' emoji

Andrew Tate made it clear he is willing to criticize anyone regardless of age.

The former kickboxer reacted to a post on X, addressing a young 10-year-old boy as a 'nerd' due to his recent newsworthy actions. In a now-viral story, the child started a petition for Apple to change one of their emojis due to it being offensive in his eyes to people wearing glasses. Needless to say, Tate did not approve.

In response to a screenshot of the news, Andrew Tate wrote:

"Get a life you little nerd."

Tate has been known in recent years as one of the most controversial figures on social media. However, despite many disliking his opinionated comments, he still has a loyal following on a variety of platforms.

Following the former kickboxer's harsh comments, many of his fans supported him. One social media user wrote:

"Imagine being offended by pixels. Can't imagine."

Another X user said:

"This is what society has come to."

Some fans, however, did not like Tate's use of an insult towards the boy. The comments read:

"Bruh, he's 10, he's working on it."

"Bro's like 10 years old. You're like 40. Weirdo"

Whether or not the boy's protest will be successful or not remains to be seen, though the outcome would not seem to matter much to Tate.

View more social media reactions to Andrew Tate's comments below:

Is Andrew Tate a fighter?

Though he is now known as a controversial influencer on social media, Andrew 'Cobra' Tate has a long history in combat sports.

Tate is most notably a former professional kickboxer, going 23-8 in the sport, but has not competed since 2020. Unknown to most, Tate is also a former mixed martial artist with a professional record of 2-1. Tate's last MMA fight took place in 2010.

Andrew Tate has seemingly retired from competition, but the British celebrity still actively trains in boxing and kickboxing with active athletes. He was also briefly rumored in a potential fight with Jake Paul, though that fight never came close to happening.