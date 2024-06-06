Andrew Tate lashes out at Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of airstrike in Gaza's UN school

Andrew Tate recently reacted to a recent news report from CNN that stated that at least 39 people died in an Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza. The report cited Gaza authorities as the source of information. British television personality Piers Morgan responded to the report and questioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intentions. In a tweet, Morgan wrote:

"Disgusting & indefensible. What the hell are you doing @netanyahu??"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Tate offered an answer to Morgan's question with a four-word reaction:

"He's doing a genocide."

Expand Tweet

Fan reactions to Tate's statement suggest that there are many supporting both sides of the conflict. While some fans thoroughly agreed with Tate in the comments section, others questioned him for not condemning the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which many see as the catalyst for the conflict.

Andrew Tate explains why he looks at the Israel-Palestine conflict as a genocide

Andrew Tate has heavily criticized Israeli armed forces' alleged atrocities in the ongoing conflict. He has often drawn attention to several incidents with his social media posts. In an interview with Piers Morgan, Tate claimed that the conflict is actually a genocide of the Palestinian people and explained his reasons for making the claim:

"I think when you call it a war, you're doing a disservice to the people who are having their limbs blown off by some of the most advanced technical weaponry on the planet. It is a genocide and it is disgusting. It doesn't matter which side of the political spectrum you fall on, you observe a genoside in front of your very eyes, you should be disgusted."

Check out Andrew Tate's comments below (0:07):

Expand Tweet

Tate is one of the most controversial influencers and is known for his questionable opinions on the most sensitive of topics. While his philosophy has found strong support from some, others have heavily criticized his views.

The former kickboxer has been embroiled in controversies over the last couple of years. In December 2022, Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested for their alleged involvement in human trafficking and organized crime. The siblings were sent to prison and later kept under house arrest, but have continued to maintain that they are not guilty of the charges being brought against them.