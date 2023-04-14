Andrew Tate lambasted famous musician Sam Smith for his recent costume choice and accused him of openly worshiping the devil during the singer's latest on-stage performance.

Smith kicked off the first night of his 'Gloria' music tour in Sheffield on April 12 and dressed up as the devil donning red horns and a pitchfork for one of his final acts. While this isn't the first time the English pop star has worn a devil-themed costume, the musician seems to have caught the controversial influencer's attention this time.

Andrew Tate quote-tweeted a clip of Sam Smith performing his hit song 'Unholy' while dressed suggestively as the devil. Tate questioned the artist's esthetic choices and asked:

"This is Sam Smith. Why does he need to literally worship the devil as openly and abhorrently as possible to sing his songs?"

Check out the tweet below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



"This is Sam Smith. Why does he need to literally worship the devil as openly and abhorrently as possible to sing his songs?"

Andrew Tate has often spoken about his religious beliefs, and piety has been a recurring theme in his motivational videos. The highly polarizing internet personality also announced his conversion to Islam in October last year after being spotted offering prayers at a mosque in Dubai.

After spending over three months in a Romanian prison, 'Top G' and his brother were recently allowed to be placed under house arrest. They were arrested in December last year on suspicion of serious crimes, including human trafficking and sexual assault.

Sam Smith controversy: Fans react to Andrew Tate accusing the singer of devil worship

After Andrew Tate ridiculed Sam Smith's devil costume during his tour-opening night, fans and users were left divided in their opinions.

While many seemed to agree with Tate's line of questioning and leaned into the societal decay angle, other fans were quick to point out the hypocrisy of 'Top G' calling out Smith after being arrested for allegedly committing heinous crimes.

Fans flocked to the comments section under the quote-tweet to express their thoughts on the issue.

One fan defended Sam Smith and asked Tate to hold himself accountable first and wrote:

"At least he sings. You just traffic women for fun. Who’s the real devil?"

"At least he sings. You just traffic women for fun. Who's the real devil?"

Another fan asked:

"Why do you care so much?'

Another user asked:

"What's the problem with this?"

One user wrote:

"I think our boy Tate is starting to wake up to what’s really going."

"I think our boy Tate is starting to wake up to what's really going."

Another user posted a GIF of Andrew Tate, saying:

"Haram."

One fan wished Sam Smith was canceled instead of Andrew Tate and wrote:

"I wish people would cancel Sam Smith too like how they tried to cancel you."

"I wish people would cancel Sam Smith too like how they tried to cancel you."

Check out more fan reactions below:

"Are we seriously judging an entire group of people by a short clip of one entertainer? It's a show… you do realize that people on stage, in movies, etc aren't actually the characters they portray right? They're costumes, & other props used to put on a show. Settle down"

Kipling Kear

"So that sort of implies at least support for the free market. It looks like he has an audience, that'd be "the market". Kind of seems hypocritical of you really..."

Kind of seems hypocritical of you really... @Cobratate Wait, you like capitalism right?So that sort of implies at least support for the free market. It looks like he has an audience, that'd be "the market".Kind of seems hypocritical of you really... @Cobratate Wait, you like capitalism right?So that sort of implies at least support for the free market. It looks like he has an audience, that'd be "the market".Kind of seems hypocritical of you really...

"Haters like you are the reason why he's selling out arenas. Keep on hating."

