Controversial media personality Andrew Tate is well-known for his polarizing views. His most recent take on Twitter, however, targets global superstar Shakira.

The Colombian singer and songwriter's career has spanned over three decades across various genres of music amongst Hispanic and English language audiences. Her Arab heritage is also a prominent feature of her music.

Shakira has been the recipient of six Grammy Award nominations and has won three of them. She won Best Latin Pop Album in 2001 and 2018 and Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album in 2006. She recently separated from her longtime partner and former FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

In his tweet, Andrew Tate admitted to having seen Shakira's face thousands of times but also stated that she had a forgettable face that he would not recognize. Tate's tweet lacks context and does not seem to be inspired by any recent events, therefore it's questionable as to why he felt the need to share this observation.

Tate wrote:

"I’ve seen her face 10,000 times but for some reason I’m not sure what Shakira looks like. I know that sounds strange. I feel like I could walk past her on the street and not recognise her at all."

Check out Andrew Tate's tweet on Shakira below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I've seen her face 10,000 times but for some reason I'm not sure what Shakira looks like.



I know that sounds strange.



I feel like I could walk past her on the street and not recognise her at all.

Fans react to Andrew Tate's bizarre tweet about Shakira

Fans replied to Andrew Tate's tweet with a host of reactions that ranged from defending the Colombian singer to also finding the tweet hilarious.

Some users hit back at the controversial social media figure:

"Weirdly... She said the same thing about you."

Ghost @CIAofTruth @Cobratate Weirdly... She said the same thing about you.

"Jealous much of her beauty & fame? Don’t worry she & majority of the world don’t recognize you on street either. Keep hating."

"She wouldn’t recognise you either."

Others made references to lyrics from her songs:

"I only remember those hips [drooling face emoji] [smiling face with tightly shut eyes emoji]"

"I’d recognize those hips!"

"I heard she lies a lot. Or maybe something else..."

Some fans remarked at the randomness of the thought.

"Hahahahahahha so spot on! I have no idea either."

"[rolling on the floor laughing emoji] bro tweets the most random shit sometimes"

Pratyush @PratyushV3 @Cobratate 🤣 bro tweets the most random shit sometimes

Andrew Tate was recently released from a near three-month long imprisonment by the Romanian authorities on charges of human trafficking. His brother Tristan Tate has been placed under house arrest alongside him for the foreseeable future.

