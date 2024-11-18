Andrew Tate open to fighting Jake Paul, says he’d teach the Youtuber “a lesson”

Andrew Tate recently came clean on his stand about fighting Jake Paul after the latter's victory over Mike Tyson. The former kickboxing champion expressed he was all game for the bout, providing the potential rival, a warning.

Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate landed into trouble following their outrageous commentary on modern feminism in recent years. The Tate brothers were also taken into custody in December 2022 on charges of human trafficking.

Tate had been in alleged negotiations for a boxing match against Paul before he was taken into custody in 2022. In a recent livestream, Tate mentioned that he intends to revamp their abandoned negotiations to make the fight happen.

A post on X from @HappyPunch highlighted a segment of Tate's livestream, where he expressed the desire to teach Paul "a lesson" if required:

"Jake and I actually talk. He’s an alright guy. There was a time when we were talking about fighting each other. If this arrest didn’t happen it probably would have come to fruition. We’ll see what happens in the future, it’s possible… We’ll see… And perhaps if he needs to be taught a lesson, I’m gonna be the guy to teach him a lesson."

Check out Andrew Tate's comments below:

The restrictions on Andrew Tate's whereabouts were further eased recently

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate were arrested from Romania in December 2022.After being kept in Romanian prisons where they were even surrounded by cockroaches.

Andrew and Tristan were then moved to house arrest in April 2023. They were freed from it in August following a trial with an order not to cross the Romanian borders.

However, the latest development in Tate's case took place in July this year when they were allowed to travel within the borders of the European Union. This indicates that the possibility of a Paul encounter cannot be counted out.

