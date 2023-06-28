Andrew Tate reacts to Logan Paul and KSI being attacked by fans

A video on social media showing internet personalities Logan Paul and KSI getting pelted with bottles in Copenhagen has prompted Andrew Tate's reaction.

Check out the video of Paul and KSI being attacked by fans in Copenhagen below:

george @StokeyyG2 Prime has been thrown at KSI & Logan Paul by fans in Copenhagen Prime has been thrown at KSI & Logan Paul by fans in Copenhagen 😭😭😭https://t.co/lF6vDD5mW1

'Cobra' replied to the tweet by posting a couple of emojis seemingly mocking the two YouTubers.

The former kickboxer and Logan Paul have been going back and forth on social media for a while now. While responding in a PBD Podcast interview to Paul terming him a "serious threat" due to his controversial views, Andrew Tate called 'Maverick' a 'soulless' man who says things just to keep his channel going:

"I want to make it very clear that Logan Paul isn't a tool of the Matrix, he's a bought and sold individual with no soul. He doesn't stand for anything and he doesn't stand for anything he says, he gets pieces of paper from Susan or whoever else telling him what he's allowed to say to retain that."

Tate added:

"I'll fight him for free... no money needed, the guy is an idiot."

Check out the interview below:

Andrew Tate's comment on the Twitter video comes after a brief interlude in their feud. Logan Paul has previously called out social media platforms for platforming the 'Cobra' given his controversial views.

Andrew Tate might have misconstrued the viral video showing Logan Paul and KSI getting pelted with bottles

Logan Paul and KSI are on a tour of Europe to promote their popular energy drink, Prime, which has been an instant hit since its release last year. In Copenhagen, Denmark, the duo had to dodge a swarm of bottles thrown at them by fans at an event. It seemed like the duo were being attacked, but there might be a little more to it than meets the eye.

The video shows KSI shouting the brand's "Drink Prime" catchphrase before the crowd starts pelting Prime bottles towards the stage.

Now another video debunks the claims of public anger against Logan Paul and KSI. It seems that Paul deliberately set up the stunt to make it look like the Danish crowd hates them when KSI announces the setup from the stage.

"We need to make it look like you guys hate us alright?"

Watch the video below:

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ No way KSI & Logan Paul Set up the whole throwing of Prime bottles No way KSI & Logan Paul Set up the whole throwing of Prime bottles 😭https://t.co/0FlAeDpm0L

Tate's reaction to the video attracted rebuttals from the fans telling 'Cobra' that it was a staged act.

