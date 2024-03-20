Andrew Tate reacts after student goes viral for buying Hustlers University course in the middle of university class

Andrew Tate has become one of the most polarizing personalities on the internet. His outspoken stance on a wide variety of issues have led to increased popularity on social media despite the controversy surrounding him, including multiple arrests on charges of alleged human trafficking and sexual assault.

The former kickboxer has made a significant amount of his money due to his online course, titled Hustlers University. The course, which has been referred to as a pyramid scheme by many, charges users $49.99 a month, claiming to teach them how to make money in a variety of ways. According to the website, customers learn skills including e-commerce, copywriting, fitness, crypto investing, crypto trading, business, content creation, stocks and client acquisition.

A video recently emerged of a college student purchasing the course in the middle of a lecture, stating:

"This guy switched schools in the middle of class. He's actually buying it. Now, he's taking notes."

Tate caught wind of the video and quote tweeted it, adding:

"He realised university was bull**it and decided to escape the matrix. Smart."

Hustlers University has received mostly mixed reviews online, with some labeling the experience as positive and others claiming that the same information is available online for no cost. Tate reportedly makes over $10 million per month (per CoinCodex) from the course.

Sean Strickland once called Andrew Tate a 'trash'

Sean Strickland has seen his popularity rise among mixed martial arts fans due to his willingness to speak his mind. During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast last September, the No.1-ranked middleweight called out Andrew Tate, stating:

"I'm telling you, Andrew Tate, he's not your messiah. He would turn you out for a dollar. He's a f**king pimp, he's a w**re, don't be like him. Don't want to drive a f**king Bugatti. Andrew Tate, you guys, there's so many better male role models to have and he is the definition of trash. Tate found a con and he's running with it and he's making a lot of f**king money."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Strickland has called Tate out several times in the past, even describing him as a con artist. Furthermore, he accused the social media personality of scamming his fans for large sums of money.