Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan Tate, has surprised fans with his response to finding out that he has control over the cryptocurrency market.

The pair of viral influencers have taken the internet by storm over recent years, and their image is often associated with misogyny and intolerance due to their strong views.

However, Tristan Tate appears to have gained a new fan today. Based on the theory that he could control what people spent their money on, Tate ordered people to take their families out for dinner. He said this:

"I was told today that I’m now influential enough to pump up a cryptocurrency with a single tweet. This got me thinking. Can I really control what people spend their money on? I’m hoping so. Take your family out for dinner today… post photos here. Best investment ever."

See the tweet below:

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman I was told today that I’m now influential enough to pump up a cryptocurrency with a single tweet.



This got me thinking.



Can I really control what people spend their money on? I’m hoping so.



Take your family out for dinner today… post photos here.



Best investment ever. I was told today that I’m now influential enough to pump up a cryptocurrency with a single tweet.This got me thinking.Can I really control what people spend their money on? I’m hoping so.Take your family out for dinner today… post photos here.Best investment ever.

@ZaneSeq was pleased to see that Andrew Tate's brother was using his influence for a positive reason, and said this:

"Using your influence for good! W Tate!"

@lebanesesince92 said this:

"My man! Dont sell yourself out for a quick buck. Doing something of honor is worth much more than a few bucks and you know it. Thank you for being a good influence"

HA₿i₿iii 🇱🇧🇱🇧 @lebanesesince92 @TateTheTalisman My man! Dont sell yourself out for a quick buck. Doing something of honor is worth much more than a few bucks and you know it. Thank you for being a good influence. @TateTheTalisman My man! Dont sell yourself out for a quick buck. Doing something of honor is worth much more than a few bucks and you know it. Thank you for being a good influence.

@echelondoteth said this:

"It's amazing to see how your influence has grown, and it's great that you're using it to promote positivity and meaningful experiences. Taking the time to appreciate our loved ones and creating cherished memories together is indeed an invaluable investment. Looking forward to seeing the heartwarming moments shared by your followers. Keep spreading the love and making a difference."

echelon.eth🎖️ @echelondoteth @TateTheTalisman



Taking the time to appreciate our loved ones and creating cherished memories together is indeed an invaluable investment.



Looking forward to… @Cobratate It's amazing to see how your influence has grown, and it's great that you're using it to promote positivity and meaningful experiences.Taking the time to appreciate our loved ones and creating cherished memories together is indeed an invaluable investment.Looking forward to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @TateTheTalisman @Cobratate It's amazing to see how your influence has grown, and it's great that you're using it to promote positivity and meaningful experiences. Taking the time to appreciate our loved ones and creating cherished memories together is indeed an invaluable investment. Looking forward to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

RockBottom2Riches @BigMakTrades @TateTheTalisman Thats some genuine advice brother Tate thank you, Glad your home big bro. My son is going to thank you 20 years from now when he is top chad of his peers <3 @TateTheTalisman Thats some genuine advice brother Tate thank you, Glad your home big bro. My son is going to thank you 20 years from now when he is top chad of his peers <3

Phil @greekgodfit @TateTheTalisman @Cobratate You guys are awesome!! Love love love this mentality @TateTheTalisman @Cobratate You guys are awesome!! Love love love this mentality

Andrew Tate's brother claims 'Top G' changed what it means to be an 'influencer'

Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan Tate, recently claimed that his brother has changed what it means to be an 'influencer' in today's society.

The pair of viral figures have hogged the headlines in recent years due to their controversial opinions on matters ranging from identity politics, to feminism, and everything in between.

They were arrested in December, 2022, and only released last week. Some believe that their incarceration was nothing more than a way to silence both men.

Andrew Tate's brother took to Twitter and said this:

"I feel @CobraTate has shattered what it used to mean to be an “influencer"... “I bought a mystery box” “I’m in a Pokémon costume” simply won’t cut it anymore if it isn’t a thirst trap. He is GENUINELY influential. Influencing men to be better. Misunderstood by some, for now."

See the post below:

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



“I bought a mystery box” “I’m in a Pokémon costume” simply won’t cut it anymore if it isn’t a thirst trap.



He is GENUINELY influential.



Influencing men to be better.



Misunderstood by some, for now. I feel @Cobratate has shattered what it used to mean to be an “influencer”.“I bought a mystery box” “I’m in a Pokémon costume” simply won’t cut it anymore if it isn’t a thirst trap.He is GENUINELY influential.Influencing men to be better.Misunderstood by some, for now. I feel @Cobratate has shattered what it used to mean to be an “influencer”. “I bought a mystery box” “I’m in a Pokémon costume” simply won’t cut it anymore if it isn’t a thirst trap.He is GENUINELY influential. Influencing men to be better.Misunderstood by some, for now. https://t.co/Du3ZZak6Ne

Poll : 0 votes