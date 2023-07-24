Andrew Tate's brother has one-word reaction to Jake Paul sweating it out ahead of Nate Diaz fight

Andrew Tate's brother has reacted to Jake Paul training ahead of his fight against Nate Diaz.

Paul is set to return to the squared circle in less than two weeks' time against the former UFC superstar. 'The Problem Child' was last seen in action against Tommy Fury, who handed him his first pro-boxing defeat, in February this year.

Paul recently took to Twitter to post a video of himself training and captioned the post by saying:

"Every step is growth. 13 days"

Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate seems to be impressed with Jake Paul working hard and reacted to his post with just one word, he said:

"Boss"

It is worth noting that Paul is the favorite going into his fight against Nate Diaz. However, he is not looking past his opponent. Moreover, the stakes are higher than ever for him as he cannot afford to lose two fights in a row.

Jake Paul claims athletes fall prey to Los Angeles' fast lifestyle

Jake Paul recently opened about the lifestyle in the city of Los Angeles and how it is detrimental to athletes. Having lived in the city for quite a few years himself, Paul seemed to be speaking from experience.

During a recent episode of "BS w/ Jake Paul," he spoke about why a move out of Los Angeles was important for him, saying:

"I did live a crazy f****g life in LA, it's n**s, man. You get caught up in all these crazy parties, and this lifestyle is very fast. So many events, there are a lot of distractions and I'm the type of person that I like to be social, have fun and do all the crazy things. So I needed to remove me from all of that."

While further speaking about how NBA players are seen partying at clubs before games, Paul said:

"A lot of the influencers and stuff that moved to Los Angeles, its good for them at first, but then it ends up being like detrimental... Even athletes, bro, I would be out there, and you see these NBA players popping into the clubs like, and then they're losing the next day and s**t."

Catch his comments in the video below (1:50):