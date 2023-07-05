Andrew Tate's multi-millionaire brother argues against reparations, says he'd have to accept money from 'whites living in trailer parks'

Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan recently engaged in the contentious reparations debate.

Fueled by the current fervent discourse surrounding reparations, Tristan Tate found himself propelled into the spotlight. The possible catalyst for his impassioned argument lay in the ongoing deliberations within the state of California, contemplating reparations for descendants of slaves.

Similarly, a striking parallel emerged in France, as the country's highest court dismissed a plea for reparations from three groups, originating from the French Caribbean island of Martinique.

Reparations, as defined by international law, entail payments made by a state as compensation for the violation of relevant legislation.

Andrew Tate's younger brother pointed out that if reparations were implemented, it would result in a situation, where individuals like him would receive significant financial compensation, funded by taxes contributed by less affluent white individuals:

"Want the insanity of 'reparations' explained in a single sentence? This multi millionaire is the descendant of African American slaves, reparations would mean that tax money paid by whites living in trailer parks would go to write him a fat cheque. 🤡🌎"

Andrew Tate criticizes Drake's nail polish in a cryptic tweet

Renowned for his vocal opposition to men embracing fashion trends traditionally associated with women, Andrew Tate did not hesitate to voice his criticism when it came to Drake.

The Canadian rapper made waves recently by displaying his brightly painted nails, featuring a striking shade of vibrant pink. In response, 'Cobra' swiftly expressed his disapproval, publicly castigating the beloved artist.

A Twitter account named @CensoredMen shared a video of Drake showing off his colorful watch and pink nails, inviting the Twitter community to weigh in. Tate reacted sharply to Drake's unusual color selections, saying:

"There's a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me.”

Check out Tate's tweet below:

