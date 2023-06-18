Andrew Tate ups the ante for Peter Hotez vs. RFK Jr. charity debate on vaccines, prize pool now worth over $1 million

Andrew Tate became the latest personality to offer to fund the proposed debate between Dr. Peter Hotez and controversial anti-vaccine presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"I’ll add 500k. But I also want to state a lot of the nerds who are anti vax now we’re total Covid p*ssies at the start. A lot of them even took the vaccine."

Tate said this in reference to the proposition that originated on Joe Rogan's podcast. The UFC commentator kicked things off when he had Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on The Joe Rogan Experience.

"Nobody in eighteen years has been willing to debate me"



Rogan followed up the podcast and issued a direct challenge to Dr. Peter Hotez. On Twitter, Rogan said:

"Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is 'misinformation' I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit."

Since then, numerous other personalities have also pledged to donate money to get Dr. Peter Hotez to debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. publicly. Joe Rogan is open to moderating the debate and hosting it live on his podcast, which would make for an ideal platform for such an important conversation.

Andrew Tate's stance on the COVID-19 vaccine is unclear

While Andrew Tate offered money for the debate to go down, his exact stance on the COVID-19 vaccine is less clear. Originally, Tate and his brother Tristan were staunchly against the vaccine.

Earlier this year, however, 'Cobra' stated on Twitter that he would like to get the vaccine. In a surprising turn of events, Tate admitted that there was "insurmountable evidence" in favor of the vaccine.

Since then, Tate has posted a lengthy video expressing his opinion on the whole COVID-19 situation. Speaking on the vaccine as well as the role of the media in disseminating information regarding the novel coronavirus, Tate posted to his Twitter to clarify his stance.

Considering this video and his pledge of $500,000 towards a potential debate between Dr. Peter Hotez and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Andrew Tate has put himself in the center of the COVID-19 conversation once again.

