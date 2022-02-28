“It would be foolish to just label her as just the striker” - Angela Lee careful not to underestimate Stamp Fairtex

It can get lonely at the top and easy to underestimate those below you, but certainly not for Angela Lee. The ONE Championship atomweight queen knows how deep the division has gotten in her absence. Now that she’s back to sit on her throne, Lee tells fans to expect the best version of ‘Unstoppable’ they’ve ever seen.

Angela Lee defends her ONE women’s atomweight world title against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex of Thailand in the main event of ONE X, ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary extravaganza. The show will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

Lee says she isn’t underestimating Stamp, the former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, by any means. In a recent interview with MMA Mania, Lee shared her opinion on the former two-sport titleholder.

“It would be foolish to just label her as just the striker because right now I see her as a mixed martial artist. She has been working hard to round off her game for the past few years.”

Lee also goes into the kind of pressure she currently faces, having been away from the Circle for nearly two-and-a-half years.

“There’s a lot of pressure [on me] because it’s going to be a huge card and my first fight back in a little bit over two years. But for me, there’s always so much on the line with each fight. Each fight is a huge fight and with Stamp, I think everyone’s looking forward to it because it’s kind of been a matchup in the making for a few years now. She has a ton of accomplishments being a former Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion,” added Lee.

Angela Lee still eyeing strawweight world title

After getting past Stamp Fairtex and retaining her ONE women’s atomweight world title, Angela Lee still fully intends on invading the strawweight division. China’s Xiong Jing Nan reigns that division with an iron fist.

Lee tried to go after her second belt in as many divisions back in March of 2019. However, she failed to usurp ‘The Panda', falling by fifth-round knockout. The loss to the Chinese star remains the only stoppage loss of Lee's career. Months later, Lee successfully defended her atomweight belt against Xiong, and tied their rivalry at one win apiece.

That sets up the all-important trilogy match, which is necessary in order to settle the score.

Lee may need a legit win at strawweight to earn a shot at the belt there. However, she’s more than willing to do whatever it takes to reach her goal.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim