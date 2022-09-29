“I got a big smile on my face” - Angela Lee enjoys diet and preparation at the 125-pound strawweight limit

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee is clearly enjoying the perks of fighting closer to her natural weight.

Ahead of arguably the biggest trilogy in women’s MMA history, ‘Unstoppable’ is thrilled that she won’t have to limit her food intake before tipping the scales.

On Friday, September 30, ONE on Prime Video 2 will feature the third and perhaps final installment of Lee’s intense rivalry with Xiong Jing Nan.

The winner will have all the bragging rights in the world along with the ONE women’s strawweight world title around their waist.

In her bid to become a two-division world champion in front of a massive North American audience via Prime Video, Angela Lee told ONE Championship that fighting at 125 lbs feels like home.

She shared:

“I feel strong, honestly. Every day after training, when I wake up, when I go to sleep, I check my weight, and I'm walking at 125. And I'm like, this is what it really should be.”

The Singaporean-American superstar, who won six of her 11 career wins at 115 lbs, said that she’s been able to do more in training now that she doesn’t have to worry about the weight cut.

“It's definitely kind of weird not having to stress out about weight. Because that's such a huge factor in every fight in the atomweight division. Instead of putting miles in on the treadmill, running constantly, I'm putting miles in on the mats and I'm getting in more rounds, sparring rounds, live rounds, and pushing myself that way.”

The United MMA and Evolve MMA product continued:

“But like I said, it's really a treat for me because I'm walking around at this weight, feeling stronger at this weight, throwing people around at this weight. And all with a full belly. So I got a big smile on my face every day because I'm able to eat.”

Trilogy with Xiong Jing Nan is a do-or-die moment for Angela Lee

Angela Lee will enter the grudge match with a huge chip on her shoulder. After all, she wants to prove those who questioned the legitimacy of her title shot wrong.

This includes Xiong and even former women’s strawweight No.1 contender Tiffany Teo.

However, ‘Unstoppable’ must first get over the mental hurdle of losing her last two bouts at 125 lbs, including the first encounter with ‘The Panda’.

Knowing that this might be her final opportunity to become a two-division world champion, Angela Lee said she’ll be throwing everything but the kitchen sink.

She told ONE:

“So I’m looking at it as, ‘This is my last shot.’ And of course, she’s going to be defending it with all she’s got. But I know that I’m going to be stealing this belt from her at the end of the night.”

