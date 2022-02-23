“She’s gonna continue on with the family legacy” - Angela Lee has high hopes for younger sister Victoria

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion, ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, couldn’t be more proud of her younger sister, Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee.

The 17-year-old teenage mixed martial arts prodigy put forth a stellar year, going 3-0 for ONE Championship after making her professional MMA debut in early February.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Angela Lee spoke about her younger sibling’s incredible performances in the Circle, as well as what’s to come.

“I'm just so proud of Victoria. And yeah, she had an amazing year. I think what was just most impressive was how she handled everything. She was able to be very composed, and she was able to implement her game plan and beautiful finishes and the fights as well. So yeah, I'm very very proud of her and excited to see what's in store for her in 2022,” Angela Lee said.

Being the first of the Lee family to really make a name for herself in the professional MMA world, Angela Lee knows what it’s like to be in the spotlight. With the attention comes the pressure to perform, but Angela says Victoria is taking it slow and steady.

Nevertheless, the older Lee sister says Victoria will eventually surpass her and carry the Lee family flag in the very near future.

“She has quite a head start. And, you know, with me alongside her, with Christian [Lee] alongside her and my dad, just the whole family, I think that, I don't want to say that it's expected, but I sure hope that she's going to take it farther than I have. She's going to continue on with the family legacy.”

"Victoria has all the time in the world" - Angela Lee

Reaching unprecedented heights in MMA seems to be the norm for the Lee family. After all, Angela and Christian are already world champions in their respective divisions. But when it comes to Victoria, the Lees are content with developing her skills and experience at a moderate pace.

“You know, Victoria, I think that with her skill level, she's definitely in the top five, but also with that being said, she's still 17. And she has had only three MMA fights so far. She didn't have an amateur [career]. So I don't feel there's a need to rush her into anything even though I feel that she is ready for the top contenders already. My dad and I had our family talk. We don't want to push her into anything too fast. I mean, she has all the time in the world.”

Although Victoria Lee said in a recent interview that she was willing to take on tougher challenges, the 17-year-old ‘Prodigy’ also agrees with her family’s assessment of where her career is at right now.

“[Victoria] is actually 100% on board. She doesn't feel the need to rush into things. I think that she's just happy, enjoying the ride, and taking it one fight at a time. You know, she's still very much a kid in that kind of sense.”

