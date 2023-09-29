Angela Lee says FightStory is in honor of late sister Victoria: “I talk to her all the time about it”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee is a world champion in every sense of the word. But when she’s not defending her belt inside the circle, she’s championing the cause to help people around the globe suffering from depression.

The 27-year-old Hawaii resident established a non-profit organization, FightStory, in honor of her late sister, Victoria Lee, who tragically passed away last December when she took her own life.

While Lee mourns the loss of her younger sister, she knows that by doing work through FightStory, she can carry on Victoria’s legacy.

In an interview with Parents.com, Lee talked about Victoria, and how she inspired her to establish FightStory.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“Victoria was always so considerate and had the biggest heart. But the people who love you, who truly care about you, they want to hear the good, the bad, the ugly — everything — because we care about you and want to help you through it. I know Victoria knows this now — I talk to her all the time about it.”

Angela Lee is the reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion. She was last seen in action at ONE on Prime Video 2 in 2022, where she lost a five-round unanimous decision to ONE women’s strawweight MMA queen ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan.

On December 26, Lee’s younger sister Victoria took her own life, sending shockwaves throughout the global martial arts community, and sending the Lee family into mourning.

Lee has not returned to action since.

However, ‘Unstoppable’ will be in Singapore this week to partake in the festivities at the upcoming ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Lee is expected to make an appearance at the event and make an announcement regarding the future of her professional fighting career.