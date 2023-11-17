Angela Lee says she’ll’ teach Ava jiu-jitsu for ‘self defense’, but also encourage her to try other things: “There's so many sports”

Former undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee admits she was scared when she learned her daughter, Ava Marie, wanted to follow in the family’s footsteps and pursue a career in martial arts.

But the former ONE Championship atomweight queen says she will support Ava Marie in whatever she decides to do, whether that’s pick up the gloves and fighting, or doing something completely different.

Speaking on a guest appearance on The Aloha Hour, Lee said she would give her full support to her daughter.

The Singaporean-American former Evolve MMA Fight Team member said:

“We know, you know, from our own experience how tough it is, how hard it is to be a fighter, so we're going to definitely encourage her to train in jiu-jitsu, learn how to do it for self-defense. But we want to also encourage her to try a lot of different things.”

He added:

“There's so many other sports in the world. There's not even sports, there's like dance and art, and like, you know, just trying to find what she's passionate about and kind of encourage her in that way, finding what she likes. So if it is jiu-jitsu or MMA, so be it. I have to and I will stand by her side and help guide her through that, but hopefully she picks up something else along the way.”

Lee retired from professional MMA competition in September, relinquishing her atomweight gold in an emotional sequence of events just before the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

Now having completely retired from the sport she dominated for years, Lee has since established non-profit organization, FightStory, which aims to help people suffering from depression and suicide.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on Angela Lee.