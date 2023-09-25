Angela Lee on Stamp vs. Ham: “What it comes down to is who has the bigger heart”

ONE Championship atomweight gold will be decided on Friday night, with reigning women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee watching the action unfold from the sidelines.

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and current No.1-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex is set to face the No.2-ranked ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee of South Korea in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

The winner of the contest will be crowned the ONE women’s interim atomweight MMA world champion, in light of Lee’s hiatus.

Speaking to ONE Championship veteran broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson, Lee shared her thoughts on the upcoming Stamp vs. Ham showdown.

The Singaporean-American star said:

“I think both ladies are gonna give it their all. I think what it comes down to is who has the bigger heart. So we're going to see. I don't want to place any bets on anyone because when the stakes are this high, everything's on the line.”

Lee has been out of action since an October 2022 decision loss to ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan in Singapore. Last December, fellow ONE Championship fighter and Lee’s younger sister Victoria tragically took her own life.

Lee has not returned to the circle since, and there is as of yet no word whether or not she will come back at all. In light of this, ONE Championship has created an interim belt, which will be up for grabs at ONE Fight Night 14.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.