“She is a threat and I’m not taking her lightly” - Angela Lee talks about fight with Stamp Fairtex at ONE X

It’s getting closer and closer to Angela Lee’s highly anticipated return to the circle. The 25-year-old long-running ONE women’s atomweight world champion appears both physically and mentally ready to defend her world title.

Angela Lee climbs back into the cage opposite ONE women’s atomweight World Grand Prix Champion and No.1-ranked atomweight Stamp Fairtex at ONE X. The fight features on ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show slated for March 26 in Singapore.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Angela Lee was all praise for her upcoming rival, and says she is taking this next title defense very seriously.

“She has definitely improved in all areas and I think that she is a very worthy opponent. You know, she's also a former world champion herself in Muay Thai and in kickboxing so I think that she is a threat and I'm not taking her lightly.”

Highlighting what makes Stamp special, Angela Lee also gave props to the people behind her, guiding her career.

“Stamp, she has a really great team around her. And they're very smart. When it comes to each new opponent they face they create a strategy and a game plan and you can see that she does really well and tries to stick to that game plan leading up to her fight. So, you know, she adapts very well. And yeah, it's been, it's been awesome to see her progress in MMA.”

Angela Lee is ready to pick up where she left off

Before her extended hiatus, Lee was one of the most dominant world champions in the promotion. She remains unbeaten at atomweight, where she has reigned as queen since 2016.

Coming from first-time motherhood and heading back onto the battlefield, Lee acknowledges it has been a challenge. However, it’s also one that she never intended to back down from.

“Oh, it's crazy. You know, I didn't really realize how much has happened in nine months. And you know, my daughter, she's so big. She's growing so fast every day. And yeah, it's just crazy. I'm really proud of how far I've come, you know, what my body's capable of. And now that I'm back in fight shape, I'm just ready for the next big thing, which is getting back in there and defending my title.”

She added:

“Things are going great. You know, fight camp is in full effect. And, you know, we're working hard, I'm super excited to, you know, be back inside of the ONE circle, especially on such a huge event like ONE X. So yeah, just counting down the weeks."

