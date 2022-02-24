“There’s a lot of pressure” - Angela Lee talks about headlining huge ONE X card opposite Stamp Fairtex

Angela Lee may be the picture of confidence as she sits atop the atomweight throne in ONE Championship. However, the 25-year-old admits there’s loads of pressure ahead of her highly anticipated return to the Circle.

Lee will be back in action at ONE X, where she will defend her atomweight belt against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex of Thailand. ONE Championship’s historic 10-year anniversary extravaganza will broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26th.

The 25-year-old returns after a more than two-year break to compete at the highest level of the sport. Lee knows what’s at stake before she even steps foot on the canvas.

Watch Angela Lee speak with Drake Riggs in the video below:

In a recent interview with Drake Riggs from MMA Mania, Lee talked about what’s going through her mind as she makes her highly anticipated comeback.

“There's a lot of pressure because it's going to be a huge card and it's going to be my first fight back in a little bit over two years. But for me, I think there's always so much on the line with each fight. Each fight is a huge fight.”

Angela Lee also touched on her upcoming opponent, Stamp, who maintains the utmost respect for.

“With Stamp, I think everyone's looking forward to it because it's kind of been a matchup in the making for a few years now. She has a ton of accomplishments, you know, being the former Muay Thai world champion and former kickboxing world champion. So yeah, I think I'm really looking forward to it and headlining the card as well. That's a huge honor.”

Angela Lee ready to defend atomweight title with “mom strength”

For all intents and purposes, Lee does look better than she ever has in the past few years. Her family, training partners, and fans can attest to that. It’s also evident in recent photos posted on social media.

The 25-year-old attributes her incredible shape to working out smarter and drawing that “mom strength” from her firstborn, Ava Marie.

She will certainly need all the strength she can muster for the gargantuan task ahead. Many consider Stamp Fairtex Angela Lee’s toughest opponent to date, and rightfully so. Stamp is one of the most dangerous strikers in the business. The Thai warrior has also added a robust grappling game to her arsenal in recent years.

Despite the circumstances, Lee is determined to defeat Stamp and march forward with her career.

