Angela Lee to appear on ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’

“Unstoppable” Angela Lee always tests the skills of an opponent who challenges her inside the Circle. Now, the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion will test the 16 contestants on "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition," which is scheduled to air in the first quarter of 2021.

Lee and five other martial arts maestros will guest star on the upcoming season of the reality show.

Joining Lee is ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera, ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan, Indian Wrestling Champion Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat, and multiple-time Karate World Champion “Super” Sage Northcutt.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently expressed his joy that all of those star athletes will be participating.

“I am excited to announce the ONE Championship athletes and World Champions ready to join me on ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ as special guest stars,” Sityodtong said.

“Our athletes at ONE Championship are the backbone of our organization. They are real-life, modern-day heroes who inspire the world with their incredible stories. Their discipline and wisdom will inspire and mentor our contestants. It is my honor to star alongside these amazing human beings on the show.”

Lee and the other guest stars will put the 16 contestants through physical challenges that push them to their limits. For her part, the Evolve MMA and United MMA Hawaii representative can’t wait to take her ring skills to the board room.

“‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ is a great opportunity to bring together two very different worlds – martial arts and business, and I’m excited to see how those two worlds unite,” Lee said.

“I’m honored to be able to share my experiences, my talents, and my presence on the show. Being the youngest mixed martial arts World Champion in history, I know I have a lot to offer the contestants as far as experience and work ethic goes, and I can’t wait to impart some of my knowledge that could help them in their journey. As far as physical challenges go, I am ready!”

In the meantime, ONE Championship will return with ONE: NO SURRENDER III this Friday, 21 August, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Advertisement

Watch the event on Hotstar, Star Sports Select, the ONE Championship YouTube channel, or the ONE Super App at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST).