"I think it would be a bit tough" - Angela Lee plays down possibility of fighting alongside Victoria and Christian on the same night

Angela Lee, Christian, and Victoria are among mixed martial arts' most prolific siblings. To have all three of them competing under the same card would be an incredible occasion for the Hawaii-based family.

The eldest of the Lee children currently tied to the Singapore-based promotion, Angela, would love for that to happen in the future. However, she doesn't see it being feasible at this current time, as it would be too tough a time for her father and family trainer, Ken Lee.

The atomweight world champion, who will return at ONE X on March 26, played down the possibility of all three stars competing on the same night.

She told MMA Mania:

“All three of us, I think it's a bit of a stretch, just because I don't know if my dad could handle that, honestly. It's a lot of stress and with the fight so close together. In theory, it would be very nice to have all of us fighting on the same card, but in actuality, I think it would be a bit tough.”

Ken, an accomplished martial artist himself, has been the mastermind behind Angela and Christian Lee's successful world championship-winning runs, and he has also been the backbone of Victoria’s impressive 3-0 run during her debut year in 2021.

Angela Lee wants to compete on the same card as younger sister, Victoria

Though the atomweight world champion ruled out any chance of the trio fighting in one event, ‘Unstoppable’ admitted that she would love to compete alongside Victoria.

Victoria and Christian both competed at ONE: Empower in September. Angela Lee and the former lightweight king have also showcased their craft on the same card on several occasions.

So, the only thing that would complete the siblings' dream of sharing the global stage is for Victoria and Angela Lee to battle it out on the same night.

“I do think that would be very exciting to fight on the card with Victoria. I think having her fighting alongside me would be great,” Lee told MMA Mania.

Fans eager to catch Angela Lee in action can tune in to ONE X on Saturday, March 26, when she puts her atomweight gold on the line against former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Edited by Anirudh