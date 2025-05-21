Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda prediction: Picking the winner for the IBF featherweight title fight

The Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda prediction has arrived. It provides strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming IBF featherweight championship boxing match. However, it isn't just the bout that's a focal point, as there are other high-profile matchups on the card.

Ad

Pedro Tarudan, for example, defends his IBF strawweight title against rising Japanese prospect Ginjiro Shigeoka in a rematch. Then, in an all-Japanese featherweight encounter, Hiroki Hanabusa faces Match Nakagawa. Who, then, should be pegged as the probable winners?

#1. IBF featherweight title: Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda

The Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda fight is a classic clash between a pressure fighter with high output and a mobile technician who relies on the jab. Leo, who holds the IBF featherweight belt, is 25-1, with 12 stoppages to his name. Meanwhile, Kameda is 42-4, with 23 stoppage wins.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the ring, Leo is rarely on the backfoot. He is always applying pressure, rarely giving his opponent any breathing room as he punches at a high volume, never forgetting to invest in bodywork. He isn't powerful, but hits hard enough that being sloppy against him would be ill-advised.

Kameda, by contrast, is a jabber with great lateral movement, who prefers to fight at a distance. He has a granite chin and has never been stopped, so it's unlikely that Leo stops him. It's a tough bout to preview, as Leo could overwhelm Kameda, while Kameda could outpoint him from a distance. But only one can win.

Ad

The Prediction: Angelo Leo via unanimous decision

#2. IBF bantamweight title: Pedro Taduran vs. Ginjiro Shigeoka 2

Pedro Taduran vs. Ginjiro Shigeoka 2 is the co-headliner for Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda. It will be contested for Taduran's IBF bantamweight belt, and it is a meeting of two heavy-handed boxers. Taduran, 17-4-1, has 13 stoppages, while Shigeoka, 11-1, has 9.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Taduran is all gas, no brakes. He is an in-your-face swarmer with dynamite in his hands, while Shigeoka is a fast, calculating combination puncher with brutal power. The two men have fought each other before, and while Shigeoka had a good start, Taduran eventually broke him down with his relentless pressure.

The Prediction: Pedro Taduran via late TKO

#3. The rest of the Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda fight predictions

Winners in bold.

Ad

Featherweight: Hiroki Hanabusa vs. Matcha Nakagawa

Super flyweight: Vencent Lacar vs. Ryo Mandokoro

Flyweight: Raymond Poo KaiChing vs. Shuri Oka

Heavyweight: Mitsuro Brandon Tajima vs. Herbert Matovu

Lightweight: Sukrit Nakpreecha vs. Daigoro Marumoto

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.