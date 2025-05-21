Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda prediction: Picking the winner for the IBF featherweight title fight

The Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda prediction has arrived. It provides strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming IBF featherweight championship boxing match. However, it isn't just the bout that's a focal point, as there are other high-profile matchups on the card.
Pedro Tarudan, for example, defends his IBF strawweight title against rising Japanese prospect Ginjiro Shigeoka in a rematch. Then, in an all-Japanese featherweight encounter, Hiroki Hanabusa faces Match Nakagawa. Who, then, should be pegged as the probable winners?
#1. IBF featherweight title: Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda
The Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda fight is a classic clash between a pressure fighter with high output and a mobile technician who relies on the jab. Leo, who holds the IBF featherweight belt, is 25-1, with 12 stoppages to his name. Meanwhile, Kameda is 42-4, with 23 stoppage wins.
In the ring, Leo is rarely on the backfoot. He is always applying pressure, rarely giving his opponent any breathing room as he punches at a high volume, never forgetting to invest in bodywork. He isn't powerful, but hits hard enough that being sloppy against him would be ill-advised.
Kameda, by contrast, is a jabber with great lateral movement, who prefers to fight at a distance. He has a granite chin and has never been stopped, so it's unlikely that Leo stops him. It's a tough bout to preview, as Leo could overwhelm Kameda, while Kameda could outpoint him from a distance. But only one can win.
The Prediction: Angelo Leo via unanimous decision
#2. IBF bantamweight title: Pedro Taduran vs. Ginjiro Shigeoka 2
Pedro Taduran vs. Ginjiro Shigeoka 2 is the co-headliner for Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda. It will be contested for Taduran's IBF bantamweight belt, and it is a meeting of two heavy-handed boxers. Taduran, 17-4-1, has 13 stoppages, while Shigeoka, 11-1, has 9.
Taduran is all gas, no brakes. He is an in-your-face swarmer with dynamite in his hands, while Shigeoka is a fast, calculating combination puncher with brutal power. The two men have fought each other before, and while Shigeoka had a good start, Taduran eventually broke him down with his relentless pressure.
The Prediction: Pedro Taduran via late TKO
#3. The rest of the Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda fight predictions
Winners in bold.
Featherweight: Hiroki Hanabusa vs. Matcha Nakagawa
Super flyweight: Vencent Lacar vs. Ryo Mandokoro
Flyweight: Raymond Poo KaiChing vs. Shuri Oka
Heavyweight: Mitsuro Brandon Tajima vs. Herbert Matovu
Lightweight: Sukrit Nakpreecha vs. Daigoro Marumoto