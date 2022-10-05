“It’s a joke” - Anissa Meksen shrugs off Stamp Fairtex’s claims about submitting her

Decorated striker Anissa Meksen is not one bit worried about the idea of going to the ground with Stamp Fairtex.

The French-Algerian, who has exclusively kept it standing in kickboxing and Muay Thai fights in her fighting career so far, will soon make her much-awaited transition to mixed martial arts.

‘C18’ will be entering enemy territory when she trades leather with the 24-year-old Thai star at ONE on Prime Video 6, set for the Impact Arena in Bangkok on January 13. The bout will air live at US primetime.

Meksen and Stamp will figure in a unique special-rules bout, which will split between MMA and Muay Thai stipulations in alternating rounds.

This will be the second fight of that nature under the ONE banner. It follows the epic crossover match between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X this past March.

In that bout, the MMA fighter emerged victorious over the Muay Thai star. ‘Mighty Mouse’ choked out Rodtang once takedowns were allowed in the second round. As far as Meksen is concerned, she won’t suffer the same fate against Stamp.

Shortly after ‘C18’ made mincemeat out of Dangkongfah Banchamek at ONE on Prime Video 2, she discussed the possibility of grappling with the former two-sport world champion. Stamp, after all, vowed to test her skills on the ground.

Meksen, though, didn’t seem fazed one bit. She told Nic Atkin of SMCP MMA:

“It’s a joke, my brother. I was born for this. Anywhere, any discipline - boxing, kickboxing, MMA - it’s going to [end] the same way.“

Watch Anissa Meksen’s full interview below:

While Stamp also traces her roots to the striking arts, her Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills have greatly improved over the years.

In fact, the Fairtex gym product has two submission wins over Asha Roka and Ritu Phogat.

As such, downplaying Stamp’s capabilities on the ground might not be a good idea for Anissa Meksen. Then again, maybe she has a trick or two under her sleeve come January.

Anissa Meksen says Stamp hasn’t faced anyone like her

While all eyes will be on Stamp in her homecoming fight, Anissa Meksen might just be the best striker she’s ever faced. ‘C18’, who has 103 wins in kickboxing and Muay Thai, has made it look easy inside the circle so far.

The Phuket Fight Club standout knocked out Cristina Morales in her ONE debut last year, and has since breezed past Marie Ruumet and Dangkongfah.

In the same interview, Meksen warned Stamp not to take her lightly.

"I respect all of my opponents. For me, I just take out anyone that’s on my way. I don’t choose any opponent. She’s never faced a girl like me, so we’ll see what happens."

Fans will find out if Meksen's confidence is well placed when she shares the circle with Stamp early next year.

