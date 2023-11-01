Anissa Meksen vs. Phetjeeja for the interim atomweight kickboxing world title headlines ONE Friday Fights 46

An interim atomweight kickboxing world champion will be crowned at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 inside the sacred grounds of Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Two of the fiercest female strikers on the planet, Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja, have signed the dotted line and will compete for 26 pounds of solid gold.

The victor of this high-stakes five-round all-striking war is expected to unify the belts with ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd sometime in 2024.

Something has to give when two seemingly-unbeatable juggernauts of the striking arts take the center of the ring in ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’.

Anissa Meksen needs no introduction, as her legendary resume practically speaks for itself. The seven-time Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion has laid a path of destruction in her wake, amassing an incredible 103-5 career win-loss slate.

That trail of excellence has continued under the world’s largest martial arts organization, where Meksen is 3-0 so far.

The French-Algerian megastar starched Cristina Morales via a second-round TKO in her promotional debut, followed by a pair of dominant unanimous decision wins over Marie Ruumet and Dangkongfah Banchamek.

‘C18’ brings forth a devastating arsenal of sheer power and blitzing striking combinations. Moreover, Meksen is a cerebral assassin, who reads her opponents with ease.

However, she’ll be taking on a 21-year-old prodigy, whose growing body of work already rivals her accomplishments.

There’s a reason why the mere mention of Phetjeeja’s name strikes fear in the hearts of her opponents. ‘The Queen’ is an unstoppable berserker and a proven finisher with a ridiculous 206-6 career record.

Phetjeeja had already mauled four opponents who dared share the ring with her under the ONE banner. The Thai sensation scored merciless TKO victories over Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, and, most recently, Celest Hansen.

ONE Friday Fights are streamed free weekly on ONE Championship’s social media channels.