Another huge matchup floated for UFC 300 as Alexander Volkanovski eyes Islam Makhachev rematch

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski welcomes the idea of a UFC 300 showdown between him and lightweight king Islam Makhachev. Volkanovski challenged Makhachev for the 155lbs belt in an attempt to become a simultaneous two-division champion at UFC 284 in February 2023. The fight was unexpectedly close and many people argued that ‘Great’ deserved the nod on that night.

Widely regarded as two of the best active fighters in the UFC right now, Alexander Volkanovksi and Islam Makhachev would both want to settle the debate for once and fight inside the octagon. While speaking to the MMA media before UFC 293, Volkanovski was asked if he would like to rematch Makhachev at the milestone UFC 300 PPV event.

Volkanovski replied:

“That makes a lot of sense. Yeah, for sure! I think that it’ll be great especially if we get my hand raised for that one, UFC 300, would be perfect. But again, we’ll see what we can do but I think that’s one of the bigger fights that we can make. I truly do believe that people want to see it again. It’s very competitive and I guarantee you I’ll get it done next time.”

Alexander Volkanovski awaits UFC 294 outcome to decide further plan of action

Alexander Volkanovski cannot be sure about his choice of champion at UFC 300 right now as he will have to wait for the outcome of UFC 294, headlined by Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. If ‘Do Bronx’ recaptures the title in Abu Dhabi, that might end the Volkanovski-Islam rivalry.