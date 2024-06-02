"Another L" - Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez join fans to mock Eddie Hearn after Brit loses 0-5 to Frank Warren

Boxing promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren were pitted against each other on June 1 in the highly anticipated Matchroom vs. Queensberry 5 vs. 5 event. The two promoters selected five fighters each to lock horns in order to figure out who had the better roster.

The night did not go well for Hearn as all five of his fighters ended up on the losing side at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

After the event, the boxing promoter took to social media to share his thoughts on the event and congratulated Warren for the clean sweep:

"Congrats, Frank Warren. Gave us a spanking tonight! Incredible night, incredible concept and we look forward to running it back very soon!"

The outcome of the event led to several boxers and fans sharing their thoughts on social media.

Boxing star Ryan Garcia used the opportunity to mock the Matchroom Boxing promoter:

"LOL Eddie Hearn another L. All good, who you want next? Boots [I'll] send him to the goons."

Teofimo Lopez joined Garcia in poking fun at Hearn:

"Tables turn, bridges burn, you live & you learn... Cheer up, mate."

The main event featured a heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang. 'The Bronze Bomber' suffered a brutal knockout loss in the fifth round of the fight. With the loss, the 38-year-old is now 1-4 in his last five outings.

One fan requested Hearn to convince Wilder to retire from the sport:

"Advise pillow bomber Deontay Wilder to quit the sport. His career appears to have run its course."

Another shared that they had not predicted for Hearn to lose all five of the encounters:

"Yo, I never thought Eddie would get SWEPT! Or close to it."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

