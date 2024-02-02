"Another LeBron James isn't going to walk through that door" - Jon Anik claims there will "never be another Conor McGregor" in UFC

UFC commentator Jon Anik has admitted he doesn't believe there will ever be another MMA star like Conor McGregor.

The Irishman is undoubtedly the biggest name in MMA, and his meteoric rise is often credited as one of the reasons the UFC has grown to its size today. 'The Notorious' also remains one of the biggest draws in the organization despite his inactivity, with 7 of the top 10 highest grossing pay-per-views in UFC history all featuring the Dublin-native.

McGregor is also set to return to the UFC in 2024 following three years away due to a leg injury, among other reasons. There are rumors he will be facing Michael Chandler at UFC 300 in April, however the 35-year-old has also claimed their bout is in the works for June.

Recently, Jon Anik weighed in on McGregor's popularity and his future whilst appearing on The Sitdown w/ Malik Wright.

According to Anik, McGregor's super-stardom is the reason for his inactivity over the years and he doesn't believe the UFC will see the likes of celebrity status again. He said:

"I do believe he has the appetite for getting back into a regular competition...I just don't know if at this point in time if we'll get that annual dedication [from McGregor]. You just can't control the snowball that made him the biggest MMA superstar and made it so unlike Michael Jordan, another LeBron James isn't going to walk through that door. I feel pretty convincted in saying there will never be another Conor McGregor."

Catch Anik's comments here (23:50):

Daniel Cormier wants to see Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III at UFC 300

Daniel Cormier has opted to play matchmaker by expressing his interest in seeing Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz at the landmark UFC 300 card on April 13.

On the latest episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC podcast, Cormier highlighted a recent tweet from Diaz, which was a photograph from his first bout against the Irishman at UFC 196. The post appeared to generate speculation amongst fans about Diaz potentially returning to face McGregor at UFC 300. Diaz posted the picture alongside the caption:

"Real War"

Expand Tweet

'DC' then opted to pitch the trilogy bout as the headliner for the upcoming April card, believing the pay-per-view is still missing a "big" fight to close out the night. He said:

"What I will say about UFC 300 -- it's missing a big fight. That big fight that it's missing has to have a backstory...But if Conor McGregor fights Diaz, that is what I believe draws the general fan in as much as anything that they could do in the UFC right now. Just because of Nate Diaz and the intrigue, the way the first fight played out, the way the second fight played out. It is still two of the highest-grossing pay-per-views in UFC history."

Catch Cormier's comments here (6:14):