"Another one done" - Tye Ruotolo reflects on victorious trilogy battle vs Dante Leon

Tye Ruotolo has not only extended his unbeaten streak in ONE Championship with his unanimous decision win over Dante Leon last May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31, but he also went ahead in their head-to-head battle and defended his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.
Ruotolo thrilled the fans inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with his constant aggression and relentless pursuit of submissions against Leon, which eventually helped him secure the dub.
In a post-fight interview with seasoned journalist Nick Atkin, Ruotolo was asked about his feelings following this latest triumph, and he responded with:
"Super stoked and relieved. To say the least. Another one done."
Watch Tye Ruotolo's interview here:
It was the American BJJ phenom's eighth straight win under the world's largest martial arts organization since his promotional debut in May 2022. Apart from Leon, Ruotolo has compiled an impressive list of victims that includes Garry Tonon, Reinier de Ridder, Magomed Abdulkadirov, Izaak Michell, and Jozef Chen.
Tye Ruotolo paid respect to Dante Leon after their three incredible matches
The Atos standout was all praise for the Pedigo Submission Fighting representative after three epic meetings, which eventually favored Ruotolo, 2-1 in the head-to-head score with this latest win.
According to the 22-year-old star, he has a lot of respect for Leon not only because he's a tremendous competitor inside the ring, but also because of his great personality outside of it. Ruotolo explained during his ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight interview:
"After three matches like that, you can't help but have a lot of respect for the guy, win, lose, or draw. And he's a cool guy. Before the match, he's obviously your biggest enemy, and after he's normal, he's cool."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.