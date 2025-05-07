"Another one done" - Tye Ruotolo reflects on victorious trilogy battle vs Dante Leon

Tye Ruotolo has not only extended his unbeaten streak in ONE Championship with his unanimous decision win over Dante Leon last May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31, but he also went ahead in their head-to-head battle and defended his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

Ad

Ruotolo thrilled the fans inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with his constant aggression and relentless pursuit of submissions against Leon, which eventually helped him secure the dub.

In a post-fight interview with seasoned journalist Nick Atkin, Ruotolo was asked about his feelings following this latest triumph, and he responded with:

"Super stoked and relieved. To say the least. Another one done."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Tye Ruotolo's interview here:

Ad

Trending

Ad

It was the American BJJ phenom's eighth straight win under the world's largest martial arts organization since his promotional debut in May 2022. Apart from Leon, Ruotolo has compiled an impressive list of victims that includes Garry Tonon, Reinier de Ridder, Magomed Abdulkadirov, Izaak Michell, and Jozef Chen.

Tye Ruotolo paid respect to Dante Leon after their three incredible matches

The Atos standout was all praise for the Pedigo Submission Fighting representative after three epic meetings, which eventually favored Ruotolo, 2-1 in the head-to-head score with this latest win.

Ad

According to the 22-year-old star, he has a lot of respect for Leon not only because he's a tremendous competitor inside the ring, but also because of his great personality outside of it. Ruotolo explained during his ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight interview:

"After three matches like that, you can't help but have a lot of respect for the guy, win, lose, or draw. And he's a cool guy. Before the match, he's obviously your biggest enemy, and after he's normal, he's cool."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.