"Anthony Hernandez eyes were so sunk in" - Fans react as four weight misses plague UFC Vegas 90

UFC Vegas 90 will commence as intended on April 6 but with multiple asterisks as several key fighters were unable to make the contracted weight.

On Friday, April 5 — the UFC Vegas 90 weigh-in day — four of the 14 fighters missed weight, with some doing so by a wide margin. Of the four fighters, UFC veterans Alexander Hernandez and Cynthia Calvillo stood out from the group as two of the more prominent names on the card. Nora Cornolle and Melissa Mullins, the two fighters scheduled to begin the night, rounded out the infamous group.

Of the three affected fights, two will proceed with the fines for the responsible fighters while Calvillo's prelim bout with Piera Rodriguez has been canceled, per numerous reports.

Fans were quick to criticize the penalized fighters with a particular concentration on Hernandez and Calvillo. Both fighters missed weight by sizeable margins and have previously competed in the weight division above.

UFC Vegas 90 also marked the third time Calvillo has missed weight for a strawweight fight.

While incorrectly referencing UFC middleweight Anthony Hernandez, one fan noted Alexander Hernandez's 'sunk in' eyes while stating his belief that 'The Great' should return to lightweight.

Fan reacting to Alexander Hernandez's UFC Vegas 90 weight miss [via @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Other fans wrote:

"If only u can remove lip injections Calvillo might of made it"

"Cut all 4"

"Welcome to PFL Cynthia Calvillo!"

"Lmao Hernandez always talking s*** too and look at 'em"

View more fan reactions to the UFC Vegas 90 weight misses below:

Fans reacting to UFC Vegas 90 weight misses [via @mmajunkie on Instagram]

UFC Vegas 90 updated fight card after weigh-ins

The UFC Vegas 90 fight card lost a matchup on weigh-in day with Cynthia Calvillo missing weight and no longer competing on April 6 against Piera Rodriguez. With that, the event will now feature 12 fights: a five-fight main card preluded by seven fights on the prelims.

Expand Tweet

Main Card (6 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMT on ESPN+)

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson

Morgan Charriere vs. Jose 'Chepe' Mariscal

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos

Charlie Campbell vs. Trevor Peek

Prelims (3 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. GMT)

Alex Morono vs. Court McGee

Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie

Victor Hugo vs. Pedro Falcao

Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto

Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida

Melissa Mullins vs. Nora Cornolle

Poll : Will the UFC cut any of the fighters who missed weight at UFC Vegas 90? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion