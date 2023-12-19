Anthony Joshua gets into heated exchange with fellow 'Day of Reckoning' card fighter [VIDEO]

Anthony Joshua recently got into a verbal altercation with Jarrel Miller ahead of their respective outings on the 'Day of Reckoning' card in Saudi Arabia. It appears Joshua was in the middle of an interview when 'Big Baby' walked in and began dissing the Englishman.

'AJ' is set to face Sweden's Otto Wallin in a non-title heavyweight main event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this weekend. Meanwhile, Miller has been booked against Daniel Dubois early on the card. Joshua's longtime rival, Deontay Wilder, will notably face Joseph Parker in the co-main event.

It's no secret that there's a history between Anthony Joshua and Jarrel Miller. 'Big Baby' was initially scheduled to be Joshua's first American opponent. However, those plans were scrapped after Miller failed three drug tests.

It appears the American pugilist is still upset about not getting to face Joshua and believes the former unified heavyweight champion has been avoiding a fight against him. In a recent video uploaded to X by boxing reporter Michael Benson, Miller can be seen confronting Joshua at their hotel in Saudi Arabia.

The footage shows Jarrel Miller stepping up to Anthony Joshua and saying:

"I smelled pu**y since day one, bro."

Dismissing the allegations, Joshua can be heard saying:

"That's what you would do... You don't know me, bro. Look at my record. Who have I ducked?"

Anthony Joshua discusses life-long dream of becoming an undisputed champion

Anthony Joshua recently opened up on his dream of being crowned the undisputed boxing champion. While he admitted that it has been a goal he's chased all his life, he doesn't see it becoming a reality anymore.

As mentioned, the Joshua-Wallin fight is set to go down this weekend in Saudi Arabia. The fight came together after the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed title bout fell through. While it was slated for December 23, it has been postponed to February due to the Englishman's fight against Francis Ngannou.

The Fury-Usyk fight will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis, who accomplished the feat over two decades ago. In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Anthony Joshua opened up about his undisputed championship dreams. He said:

"It won’t happen anymore. I think it’s just the reality... I feel probably it would take me about five to six years to go through and get all the belts, beat all the independent champions. That will probably take me on to being 40-41, so it’s probably not in my timeframe.”

Catch Anthony Joshua's comments below (15:00):