Anthony Joshua left without opponent: Why did Dillian Whyte pull out of the fight?

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was set to face Dillian Whyte in a bout on August 12th at the O2 Arena in London. However the bout will no longer go ahead in the aftermath of a failed doping test on Whyte's part.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) reported that Whyte's test returned an 'adverse finding' and subsequently informed promoters Matchroom and the relevant boxing authorities. The bout was scrapped soon after.

Joshua and Whyte previously fought each other over eight years ago in 2015. Joshua was the Commonwealth champion when he went up against Whyte for the first time. Both fighters held unbeaten professional records in their careers and not only put that up for stake but also contested for the vacant British heavyweight title.

Anthony Joshua came out on top with a terminal uppercut knockout in the seventh round of the bout after surviving a career-first scare earlier on. The victory extended Joshua's unbeaten record to 15-0 and also earned him three million pounds courtesy of his newly signed agreement with Matchrooom.

Dillian Whyte addresses Anthony Joshua fight cancellation, denies substance abuse

Dillian Whyte took to Twitter to issue a statement regarding the cancellation of his much-awaited fight against Anthony Joshua.

Whyte expressed his shock at the report by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association and denied any wrongdoing. He also expressed disappointment in not being allowed to demonstrate his innocence before the bout was scrapped.

He wrote:

"I am shocked and devastated to learn of a report by VADA of adverse findings relating to me. I only learned of it this morning and am still reacting to it. I have also just seen that the fight is being cancelled without having any chance to demonstrate my innocence before the decision was taken. I can confirm without a shadow of doubt that I have not taken the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life. I am completely innocent and ask to be given the time to go through the process of proving this without anybody jumping to conclusions or a trial by media."

Whyte also offered up his regrets to boxing fans for not being able to put on a show with Joshua, while promising to prove his innocence.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Anthony Joshua will fight a replacement boxer after Dillian Whyte has been disallowed from competing.

Check out Dillian Whyte's tweet below: