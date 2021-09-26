Anthony Joshua losses: How many fights has the former heavyweight champion lost?

Anthony Joshua has lost two fights in his professional boxing career, the most recent of which was against Oleksandr Usyk.

The 31-year-old Englishman faced Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London earlier today. He lost the bout via a unanimous decision. The three judges scored the contest 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 in Usyk's favor.

Returning to boxing after almost a year, Usyk left no stone unturned in his effort to dethrone the unified heavyweight champion. He stung Joshua with his lightning-quick jabs early in the opening round. He continued to gain confidence as the fight progressed.

While Joshua was able to land clean punches of his own, Usyk continued to outbox the Brit with his incredible foot movement. In his post-fight interview, the Ukrainian made it clear that he's not thinking about a rematch with Joshua, even though he's expected to give him one.

"This means much for me, a lot. The fight went exactly the way I expected it to go. There were a couple of moments when Anthony pushed me hard but nothing special. I have been working so hard since January in preparation for this fight... It took me some half-a-year and I didn't see my family for so long. I miss my children and I miss watching them play. I want to go home and be happy and I'm not thinking about the rematch at this second."

When Anthony Joshua succumbed to his first career defeat against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Anthony Joshua's other loss came at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019. The heavyweight pair were competing in a title unification bout. It was the Mexican-American who sent shockwaves across the boxing world by finishing Joshua in round seven.

In their entertaining contest, Joshua and Ruiz both secured knockdowns. However, thanks to the latter's solid chin, he responded fiercely every time he was staggered by Joshua.

Almost a year-and-a-half later, Anthony Joshua fought Ruiz in a rematch and successfully reclaimed his titles. He then defended the belts opposite Kubrat Pulev, before losing them once again to Oleksander Usyk.

