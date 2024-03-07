Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou odds: Who is favored to win the heavyweight clash?

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou will take place this Friday, March 8, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

'AJ' is heading into the bout in fine form after returning to his best in the ring in 2023. The former heavyweight champ picked up three impressive victories during last year after he bounced back from two defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

For Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champ put the boxing world on notice last year when he stepped into the ring with Tyson Fury. Despite not walking away victorious, 'The Predator' stunned fans by going toe-to-toe with 'The Gypsy King' and even dropping him in the third round.

With Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou now just days away, the betting odds for the evening of action are available for punters to have their chance at taking home some cash.

In the main event, it is no surprise 'AJ' is heading to the ring as the heavy favorite. Per BetMGM, Joshua is heavily favored at -350, whereas Ngannou holds the status as the underdog at +275.

For fans interested in more detailed betting on the fight, CBS Sports has reported the odds for picks such as method of victory, how long the fight will last, and more.

Check out the odds for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou here:

Anthony Joshua via KO, TKO or DQ -150

Anthony Joshua via decision +333

Draw +2200

Francis Ngannou via KO, TKO or DQ +333

Francis Ngannou via decision +1800

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou odds: Who are the favorites on the undercard?

Although Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou will draw the headlines on Friday night, the undercard also features a host of exciting matchups.

Heavyweights Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker are set to go ahead in one of the most intriguing bouts of the night. Zhang is coming into the fight after back-to-back finishes over Joe Joyce, whereas Parker recently picked up the biggest win of his career as he dominated an uncharacteristically poor Deontay Wilder in Dec. 2023.

Per CBS Sports once again, Zhang is the favorite for the bout as a -225 favorite, whereas Parker is +188.

The other major bout on the undercard is Rey Vargas putting his WBC featherweight title on the line against Nick Ball. Surprisingly Vargas has been put forward as the underdog at +150 to defend his belt, whereas Ball, the challenger, is a -175 favorite.

The odds have likely been dictated by Vargas' inactivity, as he has yet to defend the title since picking it up in 2022. His only bout last year was when he unsuccessfully stepped up to face O'Shaquie Foster for his WBC junior lightweight title.