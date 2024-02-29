Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: Start time, venue, how to watch and more

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou are preparing for a 10-round heavyweight showdown. The event billed as 'Knockout Chaos' is set to take place next weekend at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Zhilei Zhang is set to take on Joseph Parker in another heavyweight showdown.

While American combat sports fans are typically used to Saturday night fights, the main card of this event will surprise them with an early start time. The action is scheduled to commence at 10:30 AM ET/ 7:30 AM PT on Friday, March 8 in the United States, translating to a 3:30 PM GMT start time for fans in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the main event fighters are anticipated to make their ring walkouts around 6:10 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT/ 11:10 PM GMT, though this schedule could be adjusted based on the outcomes of the undercard fights.

Fight fans worldwide can catch the action live on DAZN.com, which is available for streaming at a pay-per-view rate of $20. Additionally, viewers in the U.K. can opt to watch the fights through the Sky Go app, provided they purchase access via Sky Sports Box Office.

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight trailer released

The highly-anticipated clash between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou has recently unveiled its official trailer.

The promotional poster provided a sneak peek into the upcoming bout, teasing viewers with what to expect in the trailer. However, the promotional video intensified excitement as it depicted the heavyweight stars engaging in dynamic exchanges across various settings.

The visuals seamlessly shifted between real-life scenes and a nostalgic 16-bit video game aesthetic reminiscent of the classic 'Street Fighter II' from the 1990s.

Check out the official trailer for the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou bout below:

Expand Tweet

Ngannou's next boxing match will mark his second foray into the sport, following his debut bout against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in October 2023. Despite a contentious split decision defeat, the former UFC heavyweight champion showcased remarkable boxing prowess, even securing a knockdown against 'The Gypsy King' in the third round.

On the other, Joshua had an incredible last year, winning all three of his matches, notably securing a fifth-round TKO victory over Otto Wallin in the headline bout of the 'Day of Reckoning' event in December. Initially scheduled to fight Deontay Wilder on March 8, Joshua's plans shifted following Wilder's loss to Joseph Parker, leading to 'The Predator' stepping in as his replacement.