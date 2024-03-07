Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou weigh-in results: How much do heavyweights weigh coming into highly anticipated clash?

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou stepped onto the scale for the official weigh-in before their highly anticipated 10-round heavyweight showdown scheduled for Friday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the weigh-ins on Thursday, Ngannou was the first to step onto the scale, registering at 272.6 pounds, followed by Joshua at 252.4 pounds.

The former UFC heavyweight champion weighed slightly more than his boxing debut against Tyson Fury last October, where he recorded 272.2 pounds. Despite typically having a weight limit of 265 pounds for MMA title bouts, 'The Predator' enters this bout with a 20-pound advantage over Joshua.

Dubbed 'Knockout Chaos', the upcoming boxing event marks Francis Ngannou's second venture into the sport following his contentious split decision loss to 'The Gypsy King'. Despite the setback, the Cameroonian garnered praise for his display and notably scored a knockdown against Fury in the third round.

Meanwhile, 'AJ' had a remarkable last year as the Brit emerged victorious in all three of his matches. He is coming off a fifth-round TKO triumph over Otto Wallin in the main event of the 'Day of Reckoning' event in December.

In the co-main event, Zhilei Zhang will face Joseph Parker in another heavyweight clash. The WBO interim champion tipped the scales at 291.6 pounds, while Parker weighed in at 247.6 pounds.

Complete results for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou weigh-in

Main Card

Anthony Joshua (252.4) vs. Francis Ngannou (272.6): heavyweight

Zhilei Zhang (291.6) vs. Joseph Parker (247.6): heavyweight

Rey Vargas (125) vs. Nick Ball (126): WBC featherweight title

Israil Madrimov (153.6) vs. Magomed Kurbanov (153.6): WBA super welterweight title

Gavin Gwynne (134.6) vs. Mark Chamberlain (134.6): WBA Intercontinental lightweight title

Justis Huni (243.2) vs. Kevin Lerena (232.4): heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Jack McGann (153.4) vs. Louis Greene (153.2): super welterweight

Roman Fury (224) vs. Martin Svarc (225.6): heavyweight

Ziyad Almaayouf (144.4) vs. Christian Lopez Flores (142): super lightweight

Andrii Novytski (239.4) vs. Juan Torres (255.6): heavyweight