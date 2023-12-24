Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin: Full card results 

The highly anticipated Day of Reckoning boxing pay-per-view event is in the books. Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua fought Sweden’s Otto Wallin in the main event. Meanwhile, high-profile boxers like Deontay Wilder, Dmitry Bivol, and Daniel Dubois fought on the undercard.

The event took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 23, 2023. Out of the eight fights on the card, only two went the distance.

Joshua entered the fight as a massive favorite and delivered one of the most dominant performances of his career. ‘AJ’ took the first two rounds to figure out Wallin and had his way with the 33-year-old. Wallin looked overmatched as Joshua maintained a sustained attack, opening a cut around the Swede’s eye in the third round.

The highly motivated former champion continued the onslaught through rounds four and five as it became evident that Wallin may only hold up for a short time. A lethal left uppercut and right hook combination visibly hurt Wallin towards the end of round five.

Wallin seemed to have broken his nose and his corner did not allow the 33-year-old to continue further. This resulted in a TKO win for Joshua, who scored a third straight win of the year.

Joseph Parker upsets Deontay Wilder in the co-main event

Coming off back-to-back losses against Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder defeated Robert Helenius in October 2022. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ looked to add another finish to his record when he took on Joseph Parker in the co-main event. A win over Parker would have put Wilder in a position to contest in a potential title-eliminator bout against Joshua in 2024.

However, Parker spoiled Wilder’s plans massively. He controlled the center of the ring from the get-go, never allowing the American to employ his lethal one-punch knockout power. Parker exploited the former champion’s static footwork and outboxed Wilder for all twelve rounds.

The Kiwi boxer came close to finishing the fight in round eight. However, Wilder survived the onslaught and made it to the final bell. After twelve rounds of a striking clinic, Parker scored the biggest win of his career via unanimous decision (118-111, 118-110, 120-108).

Light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol secured a dominant win over Lyndon Arthur to retain his title. None of the remaining five fights on the fight card went the decision.

The Day of Reckoning: Joshua vs. Wallin full card results:

Anthony Joshua def. Otto Wallin (TKO) - Heavyweight

Joseph Parker def. Deontay Wilder (UD), Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol def. Lyndon Arthur (UD), Light heavyweight

Daniel Dubois def. Jarrell Miller (TKO), Heavyweight

Agit Kabayel def. Arslanbek Makhmudov (TKO), Heavyweight

Jai Opetaia def. Ellis Zorro (KO), Cruiserweight

Filip Hrgovic def. Mark De Mori (TKO), Heavyweight

Frank Sanchez def. Junior Fa (TKO), Heavyweight