Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin weigh-in results: How much do the headliners weigh coming into Day of Reckoning?

Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin are less than a day away from facing each other in the ring.

Both fighters have to partake in the pre-fight weigh-ins where the fans get to see a last glimpse of the fighters before they face each other on the main stage. The weigh-ins for Day Of Reckoning have been completed and both 'AJ' as well as Wallin have made weight. Journalist Michael Benson posted the weigh-in results to X (formerly Twitter):

Anthony Joshua - 251 pounds

Otto Wallin - 238.6 pounds

The Day Of Reckoning card, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is one of the biggest boxing events of the year. The main event features Anthony Joshua taking on Otto Wallin, with Deontay Wilder fighting Joseph Parker in the co-main event. The likes of Dmitry Bivol and Daniel Dubois also feature on the card.

This fight card is very important for both Joshua and Wilder who have to win their respective fights to set up a mega fight between themselves next year.

Anthony Joshua gives his thoughts on fighting Deontay Wilder next

Anthony Joshua is headlining what he calls the 'best fight card in history.' Ahead of his final fight of 2023, the former unified heavyweight champion spoke about the possibility of a fight against Deontay Wilder, who is also fighting on the card.

The pair have been going back and forth online and have been looking to get in the ring. Here's what 'AJ' had to say about the potential fight:

"Listen, I'm a serious fighter, I'm a serious businessman as well, I've a great team behind me, they're handling business but as I always say, let me focus on what I gotta focus on. Without Saturday night, there is no future. And Saturday night, as I've been saying all week, that's been my main focus so whatever happens in the ring, I know that's where my heart is. I need to get this win."

Anthony Joshua took the fight on short notice but he believes he has what it takes to beat Otto Wallin and he has been preparing himself mentally for the fight. If he manages to beat Wallin on Saturday night, he will push for the Deontay Wilder fight next.

