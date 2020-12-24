Anthony Pettis leaves UFC for PFL: The unveiling video and statement

Anthony Pettis set the MMA community abuzz with his surprising announcement after parting ways with the UFC. The former UFC lightweight champion has now issued a statement regarding his move from the UFC to the PFL.

Anthony Pettis cites the PFL format and other factors as the reasons behind his decision

Pettis had previously noted that he intended to test the waters of free agency in the MMA market. However, it didn’t take long for the supremely talented competitor to find a new home for his skills.

‘Showtime’ has signed a deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) and has taken to Twitter to confirm the news. Additionally, the PFL’s social media account too sent out a tweet that confirmed Pettis having signed with the organization.

Addressing the reason behind his move to the PFL, Anthony Pettis issued the following statement to Ariel Helwani.

“I’m looking to make a run at another world championship, and the PFL format will allow me to do that in 12 months and do it again the following year at 170 pounds. The offer the PFL gave me was extremely fair and they presented it as a partnership. Ready for a new chapter and a fresh start. Gonna be a fun ride! It’s Showtime!!!”

Noted below is Anthony Pettis’ PFL unveiling video and the statement issued to Ariel Helwani.

I asked @Showtimepettis tonight why he signed with PFL. His response: pic.twitter.com/Wfmh2HcHk5 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 23, 2020

Anthony Pettis is set to bring his innovative striking and well-rounded MMA skill-set to the PFL

Anthony Pettis is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Alex Morono in their fight that took place at UFC Vegas 17 on December 19, 2020.

Despite landing a beautiful spinning heel kick to Alex Morono’s head, Anthony Pettis was unable to finish the durable Morono who somehow managed to survive Pettis’ vicious attack in the third and final round of their fight.

That said, Pettis put on an incredible show in his decision win and has now departed from the UFC to the PFL. Pettis will compete in the PFL lightweight tournament in the PFL’s 2021 season that starts in April.

Furthermore, Pettis has noted that after winning the PFL lightweight title in 2021, he aims to win the PFL welterweight title the following year.

The PFL is currently the only major MMA promotion that organizes its events in a season format like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and other such top-tier sports leagues. At the end of each year, a special PFL event takes place where the PFL champion in each weight class is crowned.

Anthony Pettis could face fighters such as Johnny Case, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Natan Schulte, Clay Collard, and Marcin Held in the PFL lightweight tournament.

