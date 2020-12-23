Anthony Pettis officially parts ways with the UFC, Releases statement on departure

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis has officially parted ways with the UFC.

Showtime confirmed his departure from UFC on his social media accounts. Pettis’ Instagram post regarding his departure from the UFC read as follows –

“After 12 years I’ve decided to part ways with the UFC to explore free agency.”

Pettis also tweeted out an image of a letter he’s written regarding him parting ways with the UFC after having been with the company for 12 years.

The former Lightweight Champion noted that his time in the UFC has been a ‘wild ride’. ‘Showtime’ also pointed out that he received many opportunities outside the octagon due to his time in the UFC such as his Wheaties deal, appearances on MTV, and much more.

The fan-favorite MMA stalwart also thanked UFC President Dana White for helping make his dreams come true. Pettis added that he would also like to thank everyone at the UFC PI (Performance Institute) for their work.

He notably mentioned former UFC bosses Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta. Pettis also thanked Reed Harris, Sean Shelby, Dave Sholler, and Burt Watson.

Towards the end of his letter, Showtime thanked the UFC fans for supporting him throughout his journey. Pettis also emphasized that this isn’t the end of his MMA journey, adding that he is excited about his future in the sport.

Fans can check out Pettis’ letter and statements in the tweets embedded below –

Advertisement

After 12 years I’ve decided to part ways with the UFC to explore free agency. — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 23, 2020

Anthony Pettis left the UFC on an optimistic note

Anthony Pettis’ last MMA fight in the UFC was a Welterweight clash against Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 17 on December 19th, 2020.

Showtime put on a brilliant performance against Morono, and almost finished him with a beautiful spinning heel kick in the third and final round of the fight.

Morono, to his credit, survived until the final bell and the fight ended up as a unanimous decision victory in favor of Anthony Pettis.

Presently, the belief is that Pettis has several options on the table in regards to his next move in the sport of MMA. Notable organizations such as Bellator MMA, ONE Championship, and RIZIN FF would most definitely be interested in procuring his services.