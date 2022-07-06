Anthony Pettis vs. Rafael dos Anjos scorecard

At UFC 185 in 2015, Anthony Pettis attempted to defend his lightweight title against the legendary Rafael dos Anjos. However, things didn't go to plan for Pettis, with the American losing via decision after five rounds.

All three judges scored the contest 50-45 in favor of 'RDA'. The three judges octagon-side were Derek Cleary, Sal D'Amato and Dan Mathisen. Mookie Alexander, an editor for Bloody Elbow, even gave dos Anjos a 50-44 decision on Twitter.

Anthony Pettis really struggled to deal with the Brazilian's takedowns, only defending one of his 10 attempts during the bout. Despite the American's striking strength, he was also beaten in this department, with dos Anjos landing 34 more significant strikes.

But it was the groundwork from the Brazilian that won the fight in the end, with a control time of 14 minutes and 42 seconds in total, coupled with effective offense from top position. This sort of dominance left no room for error on the scorecards, with Rafael dos Anjos walking away with the lightweight belt.

Rafael dos Anjos @RdosAnjosMMA Hey @Showtimepettis it was an honor sharing the cage with you. You are a great fighter and I have nothing but respect for you @ufc Hey @Showtimepettis it was an honor sharing the cage with you. You are a great fighter and I have nothing but respect for you @ufc

Both fighters now have a fight booked for their next bout. Rafael dos Anjos will take on Rafael Fiziev this weekend, while Pettis is set to rematch Stevie Ray at PFL 7: 2022 Playoffs.

What was Anthony Pettis's UFC record?

As mentioned, Anthony Pettis is now competing in the PFL. However, he had a successful UFC career that started all the way back in 2011. 'Showtime' debuted against Clay Guida at The Ultimate Fighter 13 Finale and amassed an organizational record of 11 wins and 9 losses.

This isn't a bad record for a UFC fighter, and the 35-year-old is even a former UFC lightweight champion. Pettis also left the organization on a high, with back-to-back wins against Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono.

'Showtime' also has some huge names on his UFC record, having competed against the likes of Benson Henderson, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz during his career.

Pettis is now trying to find championship success in the PFL. He can move closer to that goal by getting revenge against Stevie Ray in his next bout.

