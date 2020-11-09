The Submission Underground 19 main card has been announced, and Chael Sonnen plans on ending the year with an epic line up of grappling battles.

A host of UFC fighters will be competing on the card along with other world-class grapplers from across the globe. Fight game veteran Donald Cerrone will step inside the Submission Underground cage to take on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will also compete on the card. He will be taking on UFC's heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis.

In the latest addition to the card, veteran fighter Fabricio Werdum will take on former UFC light heavyweight title contender Anthony 'Rumble' Jackson at Submission Underground 19.

Chael Sonnen set to throw an exciting year-end party for grappling fans

The main event features a mouth-watering contest between the champion Mason Fowler and veteran submission grappler Satoshi Ishii. Fowler earned the title at Submission Underground 17, but his win was surrounded by controversy.

However, Fowler removed all doubt about who the real champion is when he rematched Craig Jones at Submission Underground 18.

In the co-main event, the women’s championship will be up for grabs as longtime Submission Underground veteran Amanda Loewen goes up against UFC fighter Felicia Spencer. Spencer is also a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu.

Loewen recently defeated UFC fighter Gillian Robertson at Submission Underground 17. This will be Spencer’s debut inside the SUG cage, and she is coming off a loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 250 earlier this year.

All the action from Submission Underground 19 will air live on UFC Fight Pass on December 20, 2020.

Former UFC fighter and current MMA analyst for ESPN, Chael Sonnen is widely regarded as one of the best fighters to have ever stepped inside the cage. Three years after quitting the UFC in 2013, Sonnen went on to set up a promotion called Submission Underground in 2016.

Submission Underground holds events where fighters compete in grappling matches, and Sonnen himself organizes the events every year. The promotion has come up with a very exciting line up for this year.