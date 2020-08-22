Anthony Smith dismisses Francis Ngannou; says one surprising Heavyweight name will give Jon Jones a big problem 

Jon Jones recently vacated the Light Heavyweight Championship after cementing himself as the greatest fighter in the 205 lb division's history. One of the names who he defeated in his last run was Anthony "Lionheart" Smith.

Anthony Smith was asked by MMA Junkie about Jon Jones' move to Heavyweight and the problems that he could face. He named Curtis Blaydes as a surprising name who could give Jon Jones problems:

“In the top 10, Jon would beat a lot of those guys,” Smith told MMA Junkie. “I think you start getting into your Francis Ngannous, even Curtis Blaydes I think would give Jon some problems. Stipe obviously would give Jon lots of problems. So there’s a lot of interesting matchups up there, and to be fair, I think Francis Ngannou is probably one of the easier matchups for Jon Jones at heavyweight.”

Speaking about Francis Ngannou, Anthony Smith explained why he wouldn't be a problem. He said that Francis Ngannou is slow and "super predictable", which shouldn't make him a problem for Jon Jones as he's smart at not getting hit and knows how to keep his distance and pick him apart.

Smith, however, admitted that the same couldn't be said for the current Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic and Curtis Blaydes:

"I don’t think you can necessarily say that with Stipe and a guy like Curtis Blaydes, or someone like that, because Curtis is dangerous striking-wise obviously, but he’s going to be strong in the clinch and in those wrestling exchanges as well as Stipe.”

How will Jon Jones fare in the Heavyweight division?

Ultimately, the big question is as to who will welcome Jon Jones to the Heavyweight division. Most names will be jumping at the chance to become the first man to beat Jon Jones in the UFC (not including his DQ loss).

Francis Ngannou will be getting a shot at Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic first. After that's done, Dana White entertained the idea of Jon Jones fighting for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.