Anthony Smith reveals a weak point that Jorge Masvidal can exploit against Colby Covington at UFC 272

Anthony Smith recently shared a weakness of Colby Covington that Jorge Masvidal might capitalize on at UFC 272.

'Lionheart' appeared on the Michael Bisping Podcast to have a chat with the former middleweight champion. While previewing the UFC 272 main event, here's what Smith said:

"Colby's not afraid to kind of exchange in the firefight a little bit. Now, again, they do know each other very well. So, I don't know if Colby's gonna change that. But my one knock on Colby is he is almost too high output. Like his hands, he throws so many punches they're never at his face long enough to protect it anyways."

Watch Smith talk to Bisping about Covington vs. Masvidal:

The light-heavyweight believes that Covington relies too much on his volume while striking. In the process, 'Chaos' leaves too many openings and is vulnerable to counter shots. Smith continued:

"So, that would be my biggest knock on him is that defensively he's not that responsible when it comes to striking. He just walks through, kind of wades through the fire. You're not gonna be able to do that with everybody. He got put down a couple of times by Usman in their last fight because he kind of just waded his way into range and started throwing bombs."

"So, I think that is Masvidal's chance is to, with Colby's high output, he's gonna have to take a couple, but I think that's a fair trade-off to Masvidal. If he can take a couple to give a couple, I would probably make that trade."

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have successfully made weight for UFC 272

The UFC 272 main event has been made official as both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have successfully made the welterweight limit during the weigh-ins today. In fact, 'Chaos' and 'Gamebred' both weighed in on 170.5 lbs.

Fans are hyped to see how the grudge match between the former best friends plays out. Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were once training partners and roommates. However, their friendship has turned into a bitter rivalry in recent months.

Both fighters are well-known figures in the welterweight division of the UFC. They have both been beaten twice by champion Kamaru Usman recently. However, Covington is ranked No.1 at the moment while Masvidal is at No. 6.

A win would be beneficial for either fighter while a loss could hinder their progress in the division immensely.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar