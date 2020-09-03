Create
Anthony Smith and Robbie Lawler handed medical suspensions following UFC Vegas 8

UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith v Aleksandar Rakic
The UFC announced the list of medical suspensions for last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 8 card and quite surprisingly, Anthony Smith has only been asked to sit out for 45 days. (h/t BJ Penn.com)

Anthony Smith faced Aleksandar Rakic in the headliner of UFC Vegas 8 and suffered a heavy beatdown that resulted in a lopsided unanimous decision loss for "Lionheart". Smith sustained some serious damage during the fight and it was initially feared that the fighter would be out for a lengthy period following the event but to everyone's surprise, he has only been handed a 45-day long suspension.

The same goes for former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, who was dominated by Neil Magny in the co-main event of the night.

Given below are the full medical suspensions for UFC Vegas 8 below (via mixedmartialarts.com):

UFC Vegas 8 Main Card: 

  • Anthony Smith: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.
  • Aleksandar Rakic: No suspension.
  • Robbie Lawler: Suspended 45 days with no contest for 30 days due to nasal lacerations.
  • Neil Magny: Suspended 45 days or until cut on right elbow cleared by doctor or no contest until Sept. 11.
  • Ji Yeon Kim: Must have right orbital non-displaced fracture cleared by oral and maxillofacial doctor or ophthalmologist or no contest until Feb. 26; minimum suspension until Oct. 14 with no contact until Sept. 29.
  • Alexa Grasso: No suspension.
  • Ricardo Lamas: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.
  • Bill Algeo: No suspension.

UFC Vegas 8 Undercard: 

  • Maki Pitolo: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to facial lacerations.
  • Impa Kasangay: Must have right eye laceration cleared by doctor or no contest until Oct. 14; minimum suspension until Sept. 11.
  • Alessio Di Chirico: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.
  • Zak Cummings: No suspension.
  • Alex Caceres: No suspension.
  • Austin Springer: No suspension.
  • Sean Brady: No suspension.
  • Christian Aguilera: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to right eyebrow and nose lacerations.
  • Polyana Viana: Must have right thumb MRI and x-ray of
  • right foot. If positive, then must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until Feb. 26, 2021; minimum suspension until Sept. 29 with no contact until Sept. 20.
  • Emily Whitmire: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 30 days due to left elbow pain.
  • Mallory Martin: Must have right knee MRI. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until Feb. 26, 2021; minimum suspension until Oct. 29 with no contact until Oct. 14.
  • Hannah Cifers: Must have nose cut cleared by doctor or no contest until Oct. 14; minimum suspension until Sept. 29 with no contact until Sept. 20.
