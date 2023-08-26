Anthony Smith - Ryan Spann beef: What triggered the post-fight confrontation between the two light heavyweights back in 2021?

Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann are set to compete in a rematch at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. 'The Korean Zombie'. Their first fight involved a lot of bad blood, leading to a post-fight confrontation at UFC Vegas 37. But what led to both fighters not showing respect to each other after the fight?

Smith dominated their first fight and got a first-round submission yet he was not content. He vented his emotions at Spann, who also matched Smith's aggression. While the security inside the octagon prevented any further physical confrontation, the moment caught the MMA world's attention.

Smith gave an explanation for his outburst stating he wanted respect from Spann but his opponent disrespected his credentials. Smith explained in the post fight press conference:

"You don’t have to like me... but I think just respecting my journey is the only thing I ever expect from anybody. And he [Ryan Spann] didn’t."

The former light heavyweight title challenger is coming off back-to-back losses and will aim to get into the win column once again. Ryan Spann (21-8-0) is also coming off a loss to Nikita Krylov via first-round submission and will look to avenge his loss to Smith.

Anthony Smith wanted respect from Hector Lombard

A similar incident happened back in 2017 at UFC Fight Night 116 when Anthony Smith fought Hector Lombard. During the fight, Smith started shouting at Lombard:

"Hector, you know my name yet?... I want to earn your respect by the end of this."

Smith's aggression paid off during the fight as he secured a late knockout in the third round.

It would be interesting to see how Smith performs in the rematch against Ryan Spann when the tempers are not as high as their prior meeting.

