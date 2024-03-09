Anthony Smith scorches Jake Paul as he contrasts Bernardo Sopaj's brutal KO loss to 'The Problem Child's' win over Ryan Bourland

Jake Paul has drawn the ire of many for his most recent boxing win and Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith can be counted as one of those people.

The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger was speaking to co-host Michael Bisping on their Believe You Me podcast where he discussed Paul's first-round KO over Ryan Bourland.

Contrasting a performance from UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev on March 2 to Paul's latest boxing bout, Smith said:

"So as he's talking, I thought about [Bernardo] Sopaj. 23 years old, just laid his f****** heart out there, and again this is a whole other issue. Everything was done right, the referee did a good job, everything was fine. That guy took some serious time off of his life and his career just trying to f****** make it.

"Meanwhile, Jake Paul is fishing and searching and scavenging every f****** coach cushion for a former addict, a guy that needs a pay cheque that used to be able to do it. To get in there and beat the f*** out of him in front of the whole world to tell everyone how great he is."

Jake Paul talks about how he's addressed the Ryan Bourland criticism

During a recent episode of his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, 'The Problem Child' and his brother Logan Paul discussed the Ryan Bourland fight in the immediate aftermath.

The 27-year-old responded to a question on whether Bourland was a carefully chosen opponent and stated:

“I guess on paper, he’s supposed to be, you know, like his record, his background, a three-time Golden Gloves champion. And then, yeah, he just comes underprepared or I’m sharper than these guys… So, I think we really need to take a step back and like assess the level of opposition.

"But that’s what we’re doing here is getting the experience under lights and building my career and seeing where the levels are.”

In any event, the next task for the Ohio native is a bout with Mike Tyson on July 20. The former heavyweight boxing champion will be over 58 years old on fight night.

