Antonio Carlos Junior one of five fighters released by the UFC in latest cut

Antonio Carlos Junior has become one of five fighters who the UFC has released in its latest roster cut.

The four other fighters cut are Carlton Minus, Rhys McKee, Sarah Moras, and Anthony Ivy. However, the UFC is yet to make an official announcement regarding the fighters’ release.

Known by his moniker Cara de Sapato aka Shoe Face, Antonio Carlos Junior had won The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 heavyweight tournament. He’s also a multiple-time BJJ champion. Antonio Carlos Junior’s UFC run saw him amass seven wins, five losses, and one NC (No Contest). The Brazilian fighter has also competed in three weight classes in the UFC – heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight.

Antonio Carlos Junior’s most recent fight was a middleweight bout that ended in a unanimous decision loss for him against Brad Tavares at UFC 257 in January 2021.

On the other hand, welterweight fighter Carlton Minus competed in two UFC fights and lost both. Minus’ most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss to Christos Giagos at UFC Fight Night 183 in December 2020.

As for welterweight fighter Rhys McKee, he also competed twice in the UFC and lost both fights. McKee’s UFC debut was a TKO loss at the hands of 2020’s breakout superstar Khamzat Chimaev. McKee’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss to Alex Morono at UFC Fight Night 182 in November 2020.

Furthermore, women’s bantamweight fighter Sarah Moras competed on The Ultimate Fighter: Team Rousey vs. Team Tate. Moras’ UFC record is that of three wins and six losses. Moras’ most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss to Vanessa Melo at UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar in January 2021.

Moreover, welterweight fighter Anthony Ivy competed twice in the UFC and lost both fights. Ivy’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss to Bryan Barberena at UFC Fight Night 177 in September 2020.

Antonio Carlos Junior, Yoel Romero, and many other veteran UFC fighters have been released from the organization

Antonio Carlos Junior (left); Yoel Romero (right)

Antonio Carlos Junior and MMA fan-favorite Yoel Romero are two of many notable UFC talents who’ve been released from the organization over the past few months. In late 2020, UFC president Dana White had suggested that several roster cuts are on the horizon for the UFC.

“We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year. Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks…These are the tough decisions you have to make.”

