“Any of that” - Jaosuayai accepts Ryusei’s call-out, says he’ll fight him in Muay Thai or kickboxing

23-year-old Muay Thai phenom Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi of Thailand has not even had time to enjoy his latest victory, but he is already being called out.

Ad

The Sor Dechapan representative turned in a fantastic performance in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video last weekend, defeating highly regarded Thai compatriot and No.5-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex via first-round knockout.

After the wily performance, Japan's Ryusei immediately took a shot and called out Jaosuayai, to which he responded.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Jaosuayai told veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post:

"Yes, I’m ready to prove because Ryusei called me out. Muay Thai would be great, but kickboxing would also be great. Any of that. Yeah."

Needless to say, Jaosuayai is a hot commodity right now, and fans should expect the 23-year-old back in the ring in short order.

ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video went down live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, June 7. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi admits he felt the nerves heading into showdown with Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi made his U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video last weekend, which meant millions of eyeballs around the world watching him perform in the ring.

Ad

That being said, the 23-year-old admits he felt a little bit of the nerves.

He said:

"I think maybe later I can face someone in the rankings. But, maybe I [could use] two to three more fights to continue trying it out. This was my first fight, it was also in the morning, and it added to my nervousness. So, yeah, maybe a few more fights I can face some of them."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.