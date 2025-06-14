  • home icon
  • “Any of that” - Jaosuayai accepts Ryusei’s call-out, says he’ll fight him in Muay Thai or kickboxing

"Any of that" - Jaosuayai accepts Ryusei's call-out, says he'll fight him in Muay Thai or kickboxing

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Jun 14, 2025 08:59 GMT
Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi and Ryusei Kumagai - Photo by ONE Championship
Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi and Ryusei Kumagai - Photo by ONE Championship

23-year-old Muay Thai phenom Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi of Thailand has not even had time to enjoy his latest victory, but he is already being called out.

The Sor Dechapan representative turned in a fantastic performance in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video last weekend, defeating highly regarded Thai compatriot and No.5-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex via first-round knockout.

After the wily performance, Japan's Ryusei immediately took a shot and called out Jaosuayai, to which he responded.

youtube-cover
Jaosuayai told veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post:

"Yes, I’m ready to prove because Ryusei called me out. Muay Thai would be great, but kickboxing would also be great. Any of that. Yeah."

Needless to say, Jaosuayai is a hot commodity right now, and fans should expect the 23-year-old back in the ring in short order.

ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video went down live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, June 7. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi admits he felt the nerves heading into showdown with Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi made his U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video last weekend, which meant millions of eyeballs around the world watching him perform in the ring.

That being said, the 23-year-old admits he felt a little bit of the nerves.

He said:

"I think maybe later I can face someone in the rankings. But, maybe I [could use] two to three more fights to continue trying it out. This was my first fight, it was also in the morning, and it added to my nervousness. So, yeah, maybe a few more fights I can face some of them."

