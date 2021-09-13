"Anyone calling for it to be banned needs to shut the f*** up" - Dan Hardy explains why oblique kicks are important in MMA

Dan Hardy asserted that people calling for oblique kicks to be banned simply need to “shut the f*** up.”

On an episode of The Outlawed Picks, Hardy and his co-host Ollie Richardson highlighted that an MMA fighter actively tries to render the opponent unconscious, which is far more dangerous than hurting someone’s knee. Hardy said:

“Like, worst-case scenario, you walk with a f**king cane for the rest of your life. You know what you’re doing getting in there. Anyone calling for it to be banned needs to shut the f*** up. Shut the f*** up. Sit the f*** down. Watch figure skating or something like that. Yeah. Shut the f*** up.”

The recent light heavyweight bout between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till on September 4th, 2021, seems to have breathed new life into the debate regarding oblique kicks. Rountree hit Bukauskas with an oblique kick that injured Bukauskas’ left knee, ended the fight and helped Rountree win via second-round TKO.

Furthermore, Dan Hardy noted that banning combat techniques from a given combat sport sanitizes the combat sport and eventually turns it into a shell of its former version.

‘The Outlaw’ cited the example of Olympic Taekwondo and how Taekwondo bouts used to be good fights back in the day. Hardy opined that the current Olympic Taekwondo bouts are akin to “a bunch of stick insects playing tag.”

Dan Hardy reiterated that MMA is dangerous and the fighters know what they're getting into

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree

Dan Hardy and Ollie Richardson agreed that they’re looking at this discussion not from a sporting perspective but as people who want to see the best unarmed hand-to-hand combat technicians. Hardy indicated that while he’d like to see 12-6 downward elbows and knees to the head of a grounded opponent allowed, he isn’t in favor of allowing headbutts and soccer kicks to the head.

Dan Hardy reiterated the need for MMA organizations worldwide, including top-tier Asian promotions like ONE Championship, to adopt a unified MMA rule-set. Hardy once again addressed the oblique kicks and said:

“It’s like, who’s having this discussion? Who thinks they should be illegal? People that have never f**king done it, ‘Ah, well, hmmm, no. That should be illegal. That’s dangerous’. Yeah, it’s f**king cage fighting. Of course, it’s dangerous. Like, we sign death waivers when we sign our contract. We’re fighting.”

Dan Hardy concluded by revisiting the point regarding the damage caused by strikes to the head and by oblique kicks to the knee. Hardy insinuated that concussions caused by strikes to the head are far more dangerous than knee injuries caused by oblique kicks.

Everyone arguing for oblique kicks to be banned should have that same energy trying to get the UFC gloves fixed.



Knees can be fixed, eyes can’t, and that’s a problem that isn’t being solved because of money, greed, and control. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) September 9, 2021

